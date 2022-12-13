Apollo Lighting Transcript

The Columbia Memorial Space Center hosts the Apollo Lighting event on Dec. 10.

Jaelyn Delos Reyes: The Columbia Memorial Space Center hosted the Apollo Lighting event featuring Tuba Christmas on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Apollo Lighting was a free event where local residents can bring their children and families to explore Science with Christmas. Fun Activities, such as arts and crafts, for small children, were inside of the Space Center.

The Apollo Lighting will be planned for next year. For more information, check out their website https://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is Jaelyn for Talon Marks.