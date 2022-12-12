Cerritos College Santa meet and greet transcript

Children and parents color Christmas-themed drawings outside of the Performing Arts Center on Dec. 10.

Sophia Castillo: Cerritos College hosted its first ever-Santa meet and greet at the Performing Arts Center on

Saturday, December 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event was completely free, there were free photos with Santa and Franco falcon, balloon art, face painting, train rides and refreshments.

This event was a great way to get the Cerritos community together and engage in festive activities.

Cerritos College is planning on continuing this event annually.