Cerritos volleyball crushes ELAC 3-0

The Falcons called a timeout after a 5-1 run by Mt. San Jacinto in the first set of the Aug. 31 game. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Joel Carpio: The Falcons’ steamroll through the ELAC Huskies to win the game; sweeping the Huskies 3-0.

This is the Falcons’ third consecutive sweep and their fourth in their last five games.

After starting the season off 0-11, the Falcons have won four out of their last five games, improving their record to 4-12.

The first set was a breeze for the Falcons as they won 25-22.

The second and third sets came with a bit of challenge but the Falcons would eventually trump the Huskies 25-19 and 25-21.

Aiyana Sierra (Soph), Kaydence Portillo (Frosh) and Sonye Garcia (Soph) with 9 kills, ended the match with a combined 30 kills.

Assistant coach Nate Ngo credited the student-athletes for their hard work and for buying into the system for their newfound success.

The Falcons look to continue their winning streak against the top team in their division, Mt. San Antonio, on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

Joel Carpio, Talon Marks.