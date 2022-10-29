Women’s water polo beat El Camino 14-4

Goalkeeper Alyssa Sorrells makes a save to keep her team in the lead against El Camino (Oct 26, 2022)

Gabriel Villegas: Cerritos College’s Women’s water polo team dominated in an away game against the El Camino Warriors, winning 14-4.

The Falcons played a well-balanced game as every player was able to score a goal, with

sophomore Angelina Romero being the top scorer of the game with 4 goals.

A big contributor to the Falcons’ win was freshman goalkeeper Alyssa Sorrells who matched a previously made season-high of 18 saves to keep her team in such a high lead.

The game started off strong for the Falcons with 3 goals scored, two from Romero and one by sophomore Kayla Glynn to end the half at 3-0, keeping El Camino off the board.

Yet, El Camino’s freshman Jackie Calhoun picked up her team in the second quarter by scoring

in the second minute, which was countered by Cerritos’ Melissa Prata who kept the team at a 4-1 lead.

Calhoun would score again minutes later only for Romero and Glynn to return with a second and the third goal at just the end of the half, leaving the game at 6-2.

Head Coach Sergio Macias said changes needed to be made at half and that fouls needed to stop being given so the Warriors would receive less openings for shot opportunities.

This change allowed Cerritos to take over the third quarter, consistently scoring six goals

against the Warriors with Miranda Alvarez earning her first two goals of the game along with

Jillian Crockett, Romero for her fourth and fifth goals, and Anabella Gama with a goal as well, leaving the third quarter at 12-2 with no chance of a comeback for El Camino.

The Falcons came out strong in the first minute with a third goal for Alvarez which was later followed by a third goal for El Camino’s Calhoun. Annabell Magana would score the last goal for

Cerritos while El Camino’s Melissa Brill scored to finish the game at 14-4.

Coach Macias is happy with this victory as he says it will secure them the third seed allowing them to have a more favorable semi-final than the first-seed position.

The Falcons play their next game on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Los Angeles Valley

Monarchs as part of the Santa Barbara Community College Halloween Weekend Tournament.

I’ve been Gabe Villegas from the Cerritos College Newspaper.