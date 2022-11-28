Transcript: Davon Booth and Jordan Simpson talk about the season and Long Beach City bowl game

Davon Booth (No. 6), running back, Sophomore. rushes the ball for the 34th time this game as his eyes are wide open, looking for that gap to rush right in, on Nov. 26.

Davon Booth: Davon Booth, Running Back.

Roman Acosta: First of all, congrats on the win Davon. It’s been a hell of a season, Talon Marks has been there all long the way, watching you guys ball out.

Tell me, is this the season you expected?

Davon Booth: Unfortunately, no. We expected to go to the playoffs but things happen and we adapt and overcome.

Roman Acosta: Despite not making the playoffs, with this Bowl win, is this a

Samuel Chacko: Satisfying win

Roman Acosta: Not satisfying but is it an ‘end on a good note’ for Cerritos football?

Davon Booth: Oh for sure, for sure. Like what Coach Grosfeld was saying, in 10 seasons, this is the first 8-win season so we ended on a good note for sure.

Samuel Chacko: Last question, what do you envision Cerritos or whatever you’re going to do in the future, what do you envision that to be?

Davon Booth: I’m just hoping to be a good father, good brother, son, you know. Just, look for the best for the next upcoming Cerritos Falcons.

Samuel Chacko: Going now

Jordan Simpson: Jordan Simpson, quarterback

Roman Acosta: Alright Jordan, it’s been one hell of a season. Watching you guys, you know Talon Marks has been there all along the way, watching you guys ball out this season.

Tell me, is it a way to end for Cerritos despite not making the playoffs?

Jordan Simpson: For sure it is, as long as you’re winning at the end, it’s good because last game was a little iffy, it was one of my rougher games.

I was bound to have one, I’m human but it just sucks that it happened to be then but I’m glad that we came out on top, that’s all that matters for the program.

Roman Acosta: This is Cerritos’ fourth back-to-back-to-back bowl win so this is what your second now?

Jordan Simpson: I was a part of three. The first one I didn’t get because I greyshirted. The second one, we won up there and the next one we won so I’m undefeated in bowls and I’m undefeated against LBCC so I’m happy.

Samuel Chacko: From what I heard, you don’t run very much. You gave it your all, you ran a lot. Was there any kind of like, ‘I’m just going to leave it all out on the field?’

Jordan Simpson: For sure because Von [Davon Booth] does that all the time, he runs everywhere and he’s trying to do it, and he’s already committed and ready to go.

So, if he can do it for us and for me, I can do it, I got to so I’m just happy for that and my mom told me too, ‘you’re going to have to run’ because we watch film together,

“You’re going to have to run because they play a lot of man coverage,” so she helps me a lot, that was good.

Roman Acosta: So you guys are all Sophomores so you guys are done. Any advice or anything you’d like to say for your teammates who will be moving on?

Jordan Simpson: Moving on or staying?

Roman Acosta: You know, all of the Sophomores are moving on like ‘it’s been real.’

Jordan Simpson: It’s been real for sure. They left on top and we all left on top so we’re winners and you got it. This was harder, this was one of the harder seasons and last year was even harder so we’re able to preserve all the stuff so.

Samuel Chacko: I guess that last question for me, what do you see the future of Cerritos Falcons and whatever your future is [if you already committed or scholarship, all that sort of stuff]?

Jordan Simpson: What do I see their future? I just wanted to be a part of the state championship really to win it but I left a little bit of room for the next to grow.

So, we’re going to grow, I left a little bit of room and whoever comes in, I left them that, state championship so we’ll see. It happens for a reason, everyone has to improve to get to that and it’s hard to win a ring.

It’s very hard, it’s not easy and we’re going to do it, they’re going to do it.