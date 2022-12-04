Career Café Transcript

Julio Rodriguez: After a brief hiatus, the Career Cafe returned on November 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the multipurpose building.

The event was hosted by Dr. Jaclyn Ronquillo-Adachi, who is the chair of the psychology department, as she went over about psychology as a major and the program surrounding it.

The program being the Mental Health Worker Program and their goal to assist those with mental illnesses.

The program teaches a theoretical model that consists of creating a recovery culture, in which is learning how to manage the hurdles of life that someone may face and how to live and handle them.

The program isn’t limited to college students, as the program is being offered to high school students beginning their sophomore year.

Speaking with Sara Chavez, the success coach for psychology and the mental health department, she explains what she hopes for students to achieve within the program.

She hopes that students are able to take advantage of the stuff Cerritos College has to offer and know that they belong in Cerritos College.

“More importantly is for them to know that as their success coach, their success is my #1 priority and I wanna make sure that they know who I am so that I can help them become the best version of themselves,” Chavez said.

