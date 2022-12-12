Santa Sleigh Transcript

A Stuff-A-Bus was open for people to leave donations of toys or clothes on Dec. 3.

Joel Carpio: The City of Norwalk held its Santa’s Sleigh Holiday Festival with its annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3 from 6:30-8:30 P.M. at the Norwalk City Hall Lawn.

The festival had games, youth dance performances, youth games, arts and crafts, a sled ride with snow for people to ride and a featured performance from the Norwalk High School Band.

Food vendors and food trucks took part in the event selling food to those who wanted to purchase the food; volunteers also handed out free coffee or free hot chocolate with a pastry to families.

Julio Rodriguez: The Mayor of Norwalk Rick Ramirez emphasized that this was the largest showing of people that came to the festival in quite some time.

After a countdown, Santa lit the Christmas Tree and fake snow began to fall from the sky onto people while they all cheered.

Before Santa paraded around the Norwalk Civic Center, guests were able to take photos with Santa and his sleigh for $2.

People were happy that they were able to come back together as a community and enjoy the festivities that were provided after the pandemic.

