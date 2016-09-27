You are what you read and watch

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

You’ve heard baby-boomers say things like “Blah, blah, blah. Millennials are stupid. Fire burns. Technology is bad. Thomas Edison was a witch.”

Being on one’s phone more than grandma is not in and of itself a habit deserving of condemnation.

One is, however, wasting the blessing of nearly boundless information at the tips of one’s fingers by spending hours upon hours on the objectionable Buzzfeed.

The truth is this: pseudo-journalistic articles such as “Obama Signs Executive Order Banning The Pledge Of Allegiance In Schools Nationwide,” from the fake abc News website and “Horrible Facebook Algorithm Accident Results In Exposure To New Ideas” from The Onion are not intended to help the viewer in any way.

They are published to generate a steady stream of revenue that flows directly into the the media elite’s.

Today’s media is an illustration of the laziness on the part of the authors for a number of reasons.

Media is churned out of the machine quickly because of the author’s emotional involvement; the opinion of the author is the sole purpose of the article existing, the consumers hears the opinion and confuse it for fact; and opinion, as Plato said, is really the lowest form of human knowledge.

Today’s media is sensationalist and reactionary, it caters to the lowest common denominator: sex and sexual repression, violence, and deeply-rooted yet irrational feelings that incite idiotic adoration of baby animals and ill-will against fellow man.

This has caused chronic mass-phobias against people of ethnic, religious and sexual minorities.

This has also caused a chronic dependency on so-called “political correctness” and “safe-zones” for people who are unwilling be challenged with opposite points of view.

Today’s media is not in the least bit informative in a way that assists the individual in contributing to society because it’s only purpose is to stupefy, sedate and entertain the masses; especially targeting young people to turn their brains to mush and fill their heads with capitalistic propaganda.

That’s why irrelevant pop stars, mass-murders and Republicans are brought on late night TV.

The uniformed and simplistic state of society is a smoking gun in the hands of the corporate media groups, but it’s the consumer’s fault too.

It is not hard to open a good book or a newspaper to expand one’s mind.

It is much easier to open People magazine or The Inquirer and vegetate to the rumors of homosexuality and love affairs, misogynistic body shaming, or utterly meaningless, soft-ball interviews that don’t have any kind of pertinence outside of the individual reader’s own vanity.

The consumers, millennials being the most prominent demographic, opt for the latter out of laziness.

For the same reason, consumers are more likely to turn to a program like TMZ. The show is more entertaining to the people who give more importance to celebrity than to impactful happenings in the turbulent political atmosphere the U.S. finds itself in.

As a result, the political media outlets focus only 8 percent of the coverage on policy, according to a study by Harvard.

Donald Trump saying things like “she’s bleeding from wherever” gets more attention than his statement suggesting climate change is a hoax created by the Chinese to stall Western productivity.

No one is paying attention to the fact that if he were elected president, he would not respect the Paris Climate Agreement.

Get off Tumblr where wacky memes of North Korean dictators are shared.

Get off Twitter where pettiness trickles down from half-witted celebrities to the common folk.

Get off Facebook where middle aged farts spewing out status updates about millennials wanting everything for free.

Stop being lazy with where you get your information and start giving a damn!

It is the millennials’ jobs to save journalism by supporting legitimate media and consuming worthwhile content so that it could become what popular media outlets are inclined to produce;

In doing so, revive the once great power journalism possessed in order to bring truth to people, to keep authority figures honest – and to comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable, as Finley Peter Dunne said.

It is the millennials’ job to take back the media from the grasp of the bourgeosie, who use it for their own selfish ends and who push an agenda that only serves the few, and report the stories that actually matter in the world.

In this way, we would prove once and for all that generation Y is the most ethical generation, the most intelligent generation, the kindest generation, and the most industrial generation.