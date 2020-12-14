‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 14 Review: Shocking in both a good and scared way

Grogu and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd.

This latest episode has shocked the audience with impactful emotional scenes and hardcore action presented by Director “Robert Rodriguez” for “Sin City” and Spy Kids Fame.

The episode kicks off with the Razor Crest heading to Typhon with Mando and Grogu having a kind of father-son moment with Din having the kid use the force. They make it to the planet but had to use the jetpack to head to the temple.

Once they get there Mando puts Grogu in the middle of the rocky area with him confused on what to do. Suddenly the Slave I enters the planet, before Mando could leave the child starts to meditate with a protective force surrounding him, with no choice Din leaves Grogu to continue meditating with him going down to see who the person who landed was.

Once he gets there he’s greeted by a cloaked man who turns out to be Boba Fett along with Fennec Shand who survived her wounded back in Tatooine thanks to Boba.

Boba makes a deal with Mando that if he can give him back his armor then he’ll guarantee the safety of the child. But as Mando was about to answer they get ambushed/attacked by imperial troopers.

Din goes back to Grogu to leave the planet but failed as the force pushes him down leaving him unconscious leaving both Shand and Fett to fight off the on-coming Stormtroopers.

Unfortunately, all of that was just a distraction as Gideon sent out his dark troopers to get the kid, and to make sure Mando won’t get in his way he destroys the Razor Crest and successfully escapes to hyperspace with the child.

Determined to get Grogu back he heads to the destroyed ship and obtained the spear. Boba and Shand agree to help him get the child back, they go to meet with Cara Dune to help them break out Mayfeld to get back the child. All the while Gideon sents the child to the doctor to get its blood.

The plot was pretty amazing even though it was short the way they portray the scenes was emotional with Mando and Grogu acting more and more like a family while also giving us the return of the classic Bounty Hunter and a character from season one turning from antagonist to a character that teams up and helps the main character.

The fights were the best parts of the episode and it was amazing to see Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and him in the armor made Star Wars fans jump for joy getting a badass Boba Fett moment with both Robert and Jon giving the character justice.

and some of the other characters did really well with Shand going all John Wick on the stormtroopers never hesitating and facing an entire platoon of them by herself. and Mando thinking outside of the box with him being used as a shield thanks to his armor.

The acting was really good, as Morrison gave off how Fett and in some cases Jango while loving the new direction Faveru and Filoni are taking this character.

Along with Gideon, Giancarlo Esposito does a fantastic job playing the villain showing off how chaotic and evil Gideon can be. He was made to play this role and I couldn’t think of anyone else to play Giden than Esposito.

And also we get more interaction with both Mando and Grogu as we see more of their bond together which hurts, even more, when the child gets taken and we see Din get the small orb that Grogu likes under the rubble it just tears him in the inside knowing that the kid who is kind of like a son to him is gone and would do whatever it takes to get back.

Overall the episode “The Tragedy” does deliver an action-packed and emotional feel with previous episodes but this episode, in particular, made residences both shocked and excited for what would be instore next time.

Chapter 14 gets ★★★★★ another perfect score making this season outright the best one and almost topping the first one but we’ll have to wait until the final two to see if it can top season one.