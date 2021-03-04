What Lola Likes: ‘Mama’s on 39,’ a casual comfort eatery

Semi-busy day Mama’s Comfort food and Cocktails in Los Alamitos around noon on Feb 20. My friends and I wait outside for the rest to come. Photo credit: Lola Ajetunmobi

We love the feeling that comes over us when mom is cooking your favorite home-cooked meal. Especially after a long day, there is nothing that makes one smile more than going inside the kitchen and smelling that delicious comfort meal being made by her with lots of love.

For me, I personally love when my mom makes my favorite traditional Nigerian food. Whenever one makes food at home, it is something of a special feeling to experience.

Restaurants like “Mama’s Comfort Food and Cocktails” are inspired by this type of feeling of hospitality and comfort food.

This business was started by Pete Truxaw and Robert Corrigan about 10 years ago and continues to expand.

Mama’s Comfort Food and Cocktails is a local restaurant in Southern California. They have three locations, one in Los Alamitos, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach and an upcoming restaurant in Ladera Ranch.

This casual family-friendly restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner featuring all of American classics that ranges from french toast, waffles, pastas, sandwiches, burgers, pizza, steak, chicken, even healthy fit items and vegan options. Mama’s also includes a full bar of California-focused wine, beers and cocktails.

I had the pleasure of going there for brunch a second time with a couple of friends of mine. We absolutely devoured the delicious items that we ordered that was absolutely fulfilling.

I was salivating to try Quentin’s Philly Hash again which consists of thinly sliced juicy prime rib, fluffy scrambled eggs (my choice), ooey gooey cheddar cheese, all over a bed of roasted potatoes and toasted sourdough bread underneath. One can not forget the choice of gravy or hollandaise sauce to add on top.

My friend Luis got the egg benedicts that contain two toasted biscuits, sautéed seasoned spinach, juicy salty, sweet ham, poached eggs and their house-made hollandaise sauce drenched on top. What are egg benedicts without a favorite side such as the roasted mama’s potatoes.

My other friend, Momo, got their famous French toast which has four sliced Hawaiian bread with fresh sliced strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar sprinkled all over. Momo described the food as “fluffy, filling, sweet and completely melts in your mouth with the syrup.”

One of my friends, Toby, tried the Mama’s Lobsta Roll that consists of fresh chilled Maine lobster mixed with their home-made special sauce all between a sweet roll. Alongside that, he also got their house-made chips that they make fresh daily.

The portions are pretty big that most of us had to take the rest to go. I know once I got home, the small portion left, I devoured it until there was nothing, not even the crumbs.

One of the owners, Corrigan says that “95% of what we make is from scratch which is why it costs a little bit more because we are providing fresh ingredients.”

Their atmosphere is simply amazing and welcoming. The staff caters to you respectfully and checks upon every table in case they need anything.

I definitely recommend for those reading to try this place and get the French toast, gravy and biscuits or chicken and waffles recommended by Corrigan.