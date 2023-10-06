Cerritos rolls out the blue carpet

Cerritos College students say they are still in awe after being featured on Amazon Prime’s show “The College Tour,” which hosted a premiere of the episode on Sept. 19.

The purpose of the show is for students to talk about their experiences when they enter the campus for the first time and throughout their time on campus until today.

Student and participant, Rilley Milligan, who wants to pursue a career in civil engineering expressed that something he considered good about participating in the show is that, “It was great to lose the fear.”

Milligan still recalls running around his father’s job at the Orange County Southern District civil engineering department.

While he was a child, he was inspired to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Milligan was awarded a scholarship through the Scholarship Foundation and plans to transfer to a four-year university.

Cerritos College participant Yolanda Gomez from Peru is currently studying Biomedical Engineering and working as a behavioral technician, she also got a scholarship from the Society in Women’s Engineering to transfer to a 4-year university.

Gomez joined the Village Program, which is California’s community housing program, through Cerritos College for students in need.

Gomez said, “I am grateful for Cerritos College. I am still shaking, they made me feel special.”

Cerritos College student Brittany Martin wants to pursue a profession in child development as teaching children is something she has always wanted to do.

Martin’s inspiration to join the video was the emotional support of counselor Dr. Chelena Fisher.

Throughout the way, Martin has also received emotional support from the president’s office administrative assistant Cheryl Thury.

Martin plans to transfer to Cal State Fullerton after she graduates from Cerritos College.

On campus, Martin was introduced to several programs that she was able to take advantage of.

Such as Metro services for transportation, Falcons Nest which provided her with food assistance and TRAC which is a teacher’s training academy.

Cerritos College student David Contreras said, “By participating in the video, I was hoping someone in my situation in the past could be inspired to find a career.”

Contreras wants to pursue a career in the administration of justice, and this is currently his second year at Cerritos College.

Contreras also expressed that he is grateful to have the opportunity to be a full-time student and he also attends a class at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Student Kat Aquino said she’s very ecstatic about the chance to participate in the video.

Aquino joined the Promise Program after high school which helped her transition into Cerritos College.

Thanks to the Promise Program, Aquino was able to acquire her degree in criminal justice at the age of 20.

Currently has her associate’s in small business management, associate’s in business entrepreneurship and certificate in real estate that just took her two years to accomplish.

Aquino said her favorite part of forming part in the video is“seeing how the community gets together.”

The elected students for the Cerritos College episode were chosen by the two two-minute video clips that were submitted to the campus.

The students chosen were contacted and given different days and times to come in and film.

The participants stated that they filmed one hour in a half to two hours to get the show done.

All the participants shared things about the filming crew, who assisted each individually in overcoming their fear and nervousness while they were filming.

In the film, 10 participants were chosen but during the premiere only six of them attended.