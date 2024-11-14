2025 Grammys brought back real music

With the 2025 Grammys right around the corner, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding the nominations. The grammy nominations were announced on Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

The majority of the main categories are stacked with many female artists like Doechii, Beyonce, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Sabrina Carpenter and many others.

The main categories of the night consists of Record Of The Year, Album of The Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Based of the amount of great music that has been released this year, it will be very difficult to fully understand who will win these important categories.

Pop stars like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx are great contenders for the Best New Artist category based off of the amount of success that they’ve had this year.

Along with TDE artist Doechii who is nominated for Best New Artist and three other nominations. She is also the most nominated female rapper at the 2025 Grammys Awards.

Best New Artist will most likely go to one of the break out artists from this year like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter or Charli xcx.

Due to all of these artists having such a big year in their genre it’s so difficult to predict who will take home their awards.

Album of the Year will be the most important category of the night. The category includes: “New Blue Sun” Andre 3000, “COWBOY CARTER” by Beyonce, “Short n’ Sweet” by Sabrina Carpenter, “BRAT” by Charli xcx, “Djesse Vol. 4” by Jacob Collier, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” by Billie Eilish, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” by Chappell Roan and “The Tortured Poets Department” by Taylor Swift.

In Feb. 2024, when Jay Z received the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award he mentioned how Beyonce was the most awarded artist at the Grammys with 32 wins but has never won Album of the Year.

So, this year it will most likely go to her 8th studio album “COWBOY CARTER” due to his speech from earlier this year. Even though it will be a deserved win it will also be a slap in the face to her artistry for over the past 30 years.

There were so many hit songs that were released within this year so the categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year are loaded with so many songs that were impactful throughout this year.

Record of the Year consists of songs: “Now And Then” by The Beatles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé , “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter , “360” by Charli xcx, “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar, “Good Luck Babe!” by Chappell Roan and “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Many of the artists in this category have had major success over the past couple of months. Realistically, this award will go to Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter or Billie Eilish due to the massive success of the hit songs nominated.

Lastly, the category Song of the Year with songs: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey , “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish, “Die With a Smile” by Lady Gaga featuring Bruno Mars, “Fortnight” by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone , “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter , “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” are being nominated.

Song of the Year will likely go to “Die With a Smile” or “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” due to how massive these songs since their release dates.

The 2025 Grammys will be a very interesting night in history for the pop stars taking over the main categories and other artists featured in other nominations.