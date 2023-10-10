Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Another mediocre album from Drake

Michael DelgadoOctober 10, 2023
Illustration of a sad Drake over the face of what is supposed to be a dog on Drakes “For All The Dogs” album cover.

Drakes’s new album “For All The Dogs” is an okay album to say the very least.

This was a highly anticipated album and for no reason other than the fact that this is Drake we are talking about.

He is arguably the best artist of this generation and some would even say the best of all time.

When it came to this album, well it just didn’t hit like some fans were expecting it to.

Drake said before this album was released that this album would, “bring the old Drake back,” but this is the same Drake we’ve been getting for the past couple of years.

Now of course this album isn’t terrible it has its fair share of bright spots for example the features on this album for the most part were great.

SZA, J. Cole, Teezo Touchdown, and PARTYNEXTDOOR all delivered on their features and outshined Drake in his songs and that’s the problem.

With Drake, it feels like most recently he hasn’t put any effort into his music and a lot of his music in the past years has felt so repetitive.

When the features on your album are putting more effort into a song than you, that’s concerning. It gives off a sense that Drake has gotten so big now that he doesn’t feel he needs to try anymore.

Drake is in his mid-thirties rapping and singing about his relationship life as if he’s still 20-years-old but that’s not the case anymore.

His rapping about those topics in this day and age is no longer interesting because he’s done this his whole career but now it’s gotten to a point where it’s just repetitive.

Lyrics like, “Feel like I’m Bi, cause you’re one of the guys, girl,” and, “I know you a cat but can your p**sy do the dog,” is what makes this era of Drake so hard to enjoy.

Again this album isn’t terrible but where Drake messed up is how he hyped up this album to be great, like he previously stated about bringing the old Drake back with this album.

Even having Lil Yatchy coming out and saying that Drake’s best verses ever were on this album didn’t help.

When it comes to the big three of this generation, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole at the start it would’ve been easy to say Drake was the best one of the three.

But the inconsistency of his latest projects has been damaging to his case of being the best. With Lamar and Cole, those two for the past five years have been improving while Drake has been on the decline.

In the last five years, Drake is nowhere near as enjoyable as he was at the start of his career.

The hope of getting the old Drake was there before this album was released, but after this, it’s time to let that hope go and understand that we may never get that Drake ever again.

Drake’s “For All The Dog” gets a 5/10, some stand-out tracks but tons of filler songs that make this a very uninteresting album to listen to.

Michael Delgado, Sports Editor
Michael Delgado is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon. He is a huge fan of Hip-Hop and enjoys watching YouTube. He loves watching the NFL and NBA and plans to start a podcast in the near future.
Joel Carpio, Editor in Chief
Joel Carpio is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. He is an avid fan of the MLB, NFL, NBA, and MLS. In his spare time, he is listening to all genres of music, practicing graphic design, and playing basketball. He hopes to transfer to Arizona State University and graduate with a Bachelors and Masters degree in sports journalism. Carpio would also like to work for the MLB or ESPN one day.
