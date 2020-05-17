Community updates for the week of May 18

As the stay-at-home order continues, so does our coverage of community updates. Photo credit: Edgar Mendoza

Following an update to the Los Angeles County Safer-at-Home order, residents will continue to practice physical distancing of at least six feet apart and proceed with the regulations previously set to expire on May 15.

While we are encouraged to stay home whenever possible, numerous cities have slowly begun opening retailers and others have reopened recreational facilities.

This list covers all changes for the week of May 18, as we continue to practice safety measures.

All Cities

A new Health Officer Order was issued on May 13 that replaces the previous Health Officer Order (which was set to expire on May 15) and allows for lower-risk businesses and select recreational facilities and beaches to reopen.

All retailers that are not located in an indoor mall or shopping center are able to reopen for curbside, door-side, outside pickup or delivery only.

The public is not allowed to go inside.

Manufacturing and logistic businesses that supply retail businesses may also reopen.

Before retail businesses, manufacturing and logistic businesses reopen, they are required to prepare, implement and post their plan for adhering to directives including distancing and infection control practices that protect both employees and customers.

Beaches can reopen for active recreation including running, walking, swimming and surfing. However, group sports and activities like picnicking and sunbathing are not permitted and parking lots, bike paths, piers, and boardwalks, remain closed.

Bellflower

Select recreational facilities are reopening and the Bellflower Parks & Recreation Department is assessing how this impacts the city’s facilities. There will be updates early next week.



The Downtown Bellflower parking structure was ceremoniously opened with an official ribbon-cutting event on May 13.

The new four-level parking structure was completed over the past 18 months and features 278 free parking spaces, new landscaping, electric vehicle charging stations and a smart-park system.

The new parking guidance system will utilize smart-sensor technology and cameras to display available parking stalls upon entry.

This feature is convenient and time-saving for visitors shopping downtown and attending events at The Mayne Events Center and SteelCraft, both located across the street from the structure.

Lakewood

In view of the extension of the recent update to health orders, no parking citations will be issued related to residential street sweeping, at least through May 31.

The city will be hosting a virtual Memorial Day ceremony on May 25. Those interested can visit the event website, or may also view the virtual Memorial Day Ceremony on television at 11 a.m. on Channel 31 on Spectrum Cable and Frontier Communications, or AT&T U-Verse on Channel 99.

If you think someone is planning to sell or use illegal fireworks, or know of a location that regularly uses illegal fireworks, call Lakewood City Hall’s Illegal Fireworks Tipline at 562-866-9771, extension 7233 (SAFE) or email [email protected] prior to July 4. You can keep your tip confidential.

Cerritos

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city‘s moratorium on overnight parking restrictions will be extended through Monday, June 15.

The moratorium on “no parking during street sweeping” will also be extended through the same date.

During this time, citations will not be issued for violating the city‘s ordinance requiring an overnight parking permit or for parking on a public street during restricted times for street sweeping.

The city is developing a plan to implement the required protocols to reopen the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course and tennis and pickleball courts.

Norwalk

The Norwalk community is invited to participate in a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Norwalk Arts & Sports Complex on May 21 to help ensure an adequate supply of blood for individuals facing serious illnesses or medical emergencies.

Healthy, eligible individuals are encouraged to donate to avoid potential shortages due to COVID-19. The blood drive is sponsored by the City of Norwalk and Norwalk Pony Baseball, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sproul Room.

Donors may schedule their appointments online at www.redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code “NorwalkStrong.”

The City of Norwalk will be hosting a virtual Memorial Day tribute on Monday, May 25. The event will honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

The tribute will include a moment of silence to honor those whose lives have been lost, special messages from all of the city council members and the ceremonial laying of the wreath.

The Memorial Day tribute will air at 11 a.m. on Facebook, Instagram and the local access channel, Charter Channel 3 or Verizon Fios Channel 32.

Paramount

City Council Meetings are now live-streamed and archived on YouTube and Spectrum Cable TV Channel 36.



Members of the public wanting to address the City Council, either during public comments or for a specific agenda item, or both, may do so by the following methods:

E-mail: [email protected]

Teleconference: (562) 220-2225

The city has created a detailed guide on how to participate.

Teleconference participants will be logged in, placed in a queue and called back during the City Council meeting on speakerphone to provide their comments.

Persons speaking are limited to a maximum of three minutes unless an extension is granted.

Please be mindful that the teleconference will be recorded as any other person is recorded when appearing before the City Council, and all other rules of procedure and decorum will apply when addressing the City Council by teleconference.

Downey

The city has not issued any city-specific updates and as such is following the regulations put forth by the state.

The Mayor has not yet issued an update; however, they are expected to soon and this section will be updated once it has been issued.