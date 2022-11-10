Mark our Falcon Words: Episode 2

Roman: Hi, I’m Roman Acosta.

Samuel: Hi, I’m Samuel Chacko.

Ebube: I’m Ebube Okoji.

Roman: Welcome to Episode two of “Mark our Falcon Words.”

Samuel: First, let’s talk about Steve Nash being fired.

So Steve Nash is, according to ESPN, out as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets on November 1st of this year.

I guess quickly just to say it is pretty disappointing to see Steve Nash being fired because he again, there are questions on if he was going to be a good coach or not.

But it really does seem like Kyrie Irving KD didn’t really want him as a coach in a sense, kind of got him out because he had a 2-5 record, not the greatest.

But getting somebody fired like that doesn’t really make sense.

Here’s what Sean Marks had to say about Steve Nash’s firing: (Video courtesy of ClutchSports)

Sean Marks: You know, we’re having these conversations, he’s aware of how, ‘hey, they’re not responding to me right now’ or, you know, ‘that was not the performance I needed to see out there.’

Samuel: After hearing that clip, Ebube, what do you have that would you think about Steve Nash firing?

Ebube: I think it was a great move, but I think it was too soon. Especially hiring a coach was not that much of experience. This was only like his first professional at being the head coach the previous season, he was an assistant coach.

And, you know, they brought him, you know, a legend, you know, there was a point guard for the Phoenix Suns, what was a two-time MVP, and bring in a player that came with that type of reputation like, oh, he’s going to, you know, take us to the playoffs, take us to the finals.

But I don’t think he has that level of coaching, especially coaching with KD, Kyrie and when they had Harden, he couldn’t handle all the superstars.

He needs to start with a lower team.

Samuel: Okay, what did you think Roman?

Roman: Oh, I mean, what was the record? 2-5? So only seven games?

Samuel: Yeah, they only played seven games at this point.

Roman: I think kind of I guess they kind of jumped the gun a little bit. You know, obviously, there are a lot more games down the stretch in the NBA season.

So I guess if they feel that was the right move for them then props to the Nets.

Samuel: Kanye West as he can’t spread his White Lives Matter shirt because apparently, black advocates hold the right to White Lives Matter. Would you like to say anything else about that Roman?

Roman: Alright, ok, so according to The New York Post, Kanye can’t sell his white lives matter because black activists own the trademark.

As we know, the Black Lives Matter movement and the trademark to that has its own well, it’s its own thing.

So obviously, you can’t just slap on, like you know, you can’t just say all White Lives Matter and then promote it, because obviously, you kind of still you kind of steal the slogan of white life, black life.

You can’t just can’t do that and of course, Kanye recently dealing with the controversial…

Samuel: Anti-Semitic tweets and comments and everything like that

Roman: Right, okay, so recently Kanye was dropped by Adidas for his comments interview in a recent interview, actually.

[Interview was created by Drink Champs, now removed, and posted on Campaign Against Antisemitism on Twitter]

Kanye: The thing about me and Adidas is like, I could literally say, anti-Semitic shit, and they can’t drop me.

I can say anti-Semitic things and Adidas can’t drop me, now what?

Roman: Well, now what came to you and you finally got dropped by Adidas is not only that but you were recently escorted out of a store by security regarding your unwelcome presence.

So, I mean, there’s a lot of controversy regarding here right now and obviously, it’s kind of like one thing after another what he’s doing.

So he also posted on his Instagram a picture of Kyrie and Stephen A. Smith and the relative theme behind those two was, “there are some real ones still here.”

So what he means by that is obviously there are some people who he believes are not afraid of the media.

What do you say you just kind of throw it all out there? I don’t care. I’m a celebrity. I have the money. I can do whatever I want to say, whatever I want.

I’m not going to be brainwashed by the media and I can be forced into other ideologies that go with the crowd.

So obviously, you know, these three big time names, but it’s a lot of controversy going around.

Samuel: And yeah, I guess in that sense, you kind of like Kyrie, where like all the media is out there to try to get him all the sort of stuff like spreading hateful things, but acting like they’re not that they’re not really taking accountability for it.

Especially, if you heard about the Jewish doctors and all that sort of stuff.

[Clip came from Ari Ingel on Twitter]

Kanye: Drove me to a point of exhaustion, which was misdiagnosed by an I’m not going to say what race, what people are doctors and what hospital and what media went to.

We know I can’t say that….

It was a Jewish doctor.

Samuel: It’s a whole mess, I don’t understand why they just can’t put the phone down, they can’t put Twitter, Instagram or whatever social media platform they use to comment, I just don’t understand why they just can’t put the phone down, because they could potentially, Kyrie and Kanye, are going to be losing a lot of money.

He’s not a billionaire anymore.

Roman: Right and to add on to that, obviously. So Kyrie [meant Kanye] was dropped by Adidas.

A GoFundMe page was started for him and even besides the fact that now he’s got communities hating him, no longer wanting to listen to his music, you know.

What really is happened to Kanye is kind of not only is it just disturbing, but it’s really sad.

The fact that when his going ever since, you know, like you can say the divorce with the Kardashian and all this other stuff that happened in his life, you know, in his life, it’s just kind of went downhill in a sense that he is really doing this to himself now.

You know, I mean, like nobody tells you, like even if you have maybe a negative experience with the different community or anything like that, it doesn’t give you the right to go say, oh, you know, ‘disregard this community’ and what your social media platform, especially when you’re like, as I said earlier, a big name and, you know, a big influence in our community.

Samuel: I guess in that sense, it’s really confusing because when you listen to like Donda, just original Donda, it has a lot of, like Christianity, Jesus, all that sort of stuff.

So it’s very odd to me why he’s like, love everyone, all of us. That’s kind of like, where is and that was I don’t care.

Like, what is really confusing where he’s going at this point, because, again, what how will you be all going to be anti-Semitic or like against the Jews when it’s the Bible? He’s a Christian. How does that really make any sense? But what do you think about it?

Samuel: Ebube what do you think about Kanye as a whole, I guess?

Ebube: I mean, we’re talking about Kanye here, so it’s no surprise that he comes out with this all of a sudden.

Like Roman said earlier, I felt like the divorce with Kim, all went down for him. And I feel like he just needs help. That’s all I have to say. He just needs help.

Roman: Although it was last week, I believe, were even shown where his supporters are. Kanye fans even came out and had that sign

Samuel: Right on the bridge.

Roman: And, you know, it’s like it’s as Shaq mentioned and with Charles Barkley regarding Kyrie Irving’s statements, you know, your voice, although it’s not it doesn’t have to be directly like said in-person.

What you put out there really does have a deep impact on these groups because then you make it okay; you feel when you say this when you say these kinds of things, you make these hateful groups feel like it’s okay.

‘Oh, we can come out now, you know, we can do all this stuff, you know? You know, he thinks we have his support. If he says it, we’re fine because he’ll be in trouble.’

He’ll be the first one to get in trouble. He’ll be the first one to die for it. I mean, that’s kind of like I guess I don’t really hate to say this, but kind of how Germany was in 1939, in the late 1930s and 1940s with Hitler.

I mean, they kind of all it kind of all went downhill. They all kind of paid the price for that man. Just Kanye definitely needs help, that’s all. Without saying, without being hateful about Kanye and saying like, ‘oh what the hell is wrong with him. Do this, do that.’ Just all I can say is, can you definitely need help? And I think we can all agree on that.

Roman: And this was Episode Two of “Mark our Falcon Words,”

Samuel: My name is Samuel Chacko.

Roman: I’m Roman Acosta.

Ebube: And I’m Ebube Okoji.

Roman: And we’ll see you next time. Thank you.