Mel and the Six Foot Thesaurus vs. The Porn Industry

(SFX: “Pornhub Community Theme” provided by tuna.voicemo )

Mel: Welcome listeners. This is the porn podcast hosted by me, Mel Lucas..

Lukas: and one Lukas Luna.

Mel: It’s about porn.

Lukas: Yes, as the name implies we’re going to be discussing today the the effects of porn on it’s largely young audience and how we feel that that is setting them up for failure in the future.

Mel: We’d like to preface that we are not– We are not saying that people watch porn or we’re not even saying the industry is bad because, well…it’d be hypocritical of us as warm blooded young adults if we did.

Lukas: Really when you look at the statistics, you find that everybody has partaken in some way or another, even the more prudish among us, at times, you know, have succumbed to that siren song, you know, therefore making the statement everybody watches porn. It’s a true one.

Mel: Basically, in you know, non-geek terms, the internet is pretty much for porn.

Lukas: Statistics prove that 35% of all internet downloads are pornographic, which isn’t a majority, but it’s certainly not nothing.

Mel: And 40 million adults in the US alone regularly visit internet pornography websites.

Lukas: And of course, those statistics prove a big reason for porn’s increased popularity and ubiquity is because of the easy access afforded by the Internet.

Lukas: In fact, it’s because of this easy access that pornography continues to rake in right now. It’s an estimated to be a $16.9 billion every year.

Mel: Access to pornography is so easy, which is why it continues to profit and profit, even if it’s free.

Mel: You know, there’s only really two-three steps to it: turn on incognito mode, type “porn” in the search engine, and then click “Yes, I maintain. It’s worth mentioning that minors are easily easily able to access this content– because there is no regulations. All you have to do is click Yes, I’m 18” even if you’re not.

Lukas: Even though of course there are legal parameters against anything because while these sites you know, they put they put in the token effort of asking these questions, the Supreme Court itself has ruled that transmitting any obscenity or pornography to children via the Internet or any really any other means.

Lukas: That’s illegal under the case of, I believe it was, Reno v. ACLU in the late nine in 1998. But nevertheless, you know, minors still watch porn at startling rate.

Mel: And according to the US Department of Justice of Federal law– this is under the obscenity section, you can go visit the website yourself– “Federal Law strictly prohibits the distribution of obscene matter to minors, any transfer or attempt to transfer such material to a minor under the age of 16, including over the internet is punishable under federal law.”

Mel: I mention this because as young people ourselves, we have seen firsthand that teenagers– they tend to consume pornography quite frequently.

Lukas: Yes, in fact, I think it would be safe to say that that teenagers are probably be the biggest audience for porn, just the mix of hormones frustrations and you know every other thing that makes being a teenager the lovely experience that it is.

Mel: Well, lovely for you, you’re a guy.

Lukas: Well, I was saying lovely in a sarcastic context, Mel. Come on, catch up, you should know my tones by now.

Mel: Okay.

Lukas: And you know, of course, again, us being teenagers, high school is no longer a woman we’ve seen. And we’ve seen those people who have already, you know, led porn really just kind of infected they conduct themselves in their lives.

Lukas: You know,we knew people who thought they’re all that (*unintelligible nerd speak*) let’s say all under the false guise that porn was like the real world and therefore they acted like what they saw on screen.

Lukas: And, you know, they want to be, you know, Mr. Rizzler, but you know, in fact that did not pan out.

Mel: More like jizzler if you ask me.

Lukas: Yeah, early exposure to porn is is correlated with increased porn consumption and addiction in life.

Lukas: And when you combine that early exposure with the developing brain, and again, those hormones can seek we can see now that you know, rather than a generation of doers, you know, people who would go out and you put in the effort to, you know, facilitate a relationship that you know, leads to sex, they’re much more content that to be a generation of watchers, because for them, you know, really what is this?

Lukas: What is the difference of the sensation and you know, why go through all the trouble of you know, meeting somebody that you emotionally physically trust enough to become intimate with when you can just, you know, it’s that type of intimacy is just one click away.

Mel: (scoff) That’s coming from you, Virgin?

*stunned silence*

Lukas: At least I tried.

Mel: Have you been trying?

Lukas: Well, hey, it’s not my fault that I didn’t want to lose anything in the trap that was the entrance of my ex-girlfriend.

Mel: Well, at least you got to keep your dick.

SFX: (“AYO!” provided by tuna.voicemod.net)

Lukas: Yeah, the teeth of her entryway remain unfed.

Mel: But we live in a society that’s obsessed with sex.

Mel: Hookup culture is heavily romanticized and sex seems to annoyingly be a common theme and teen dramas. Like seriously, just look at Riverdale, look at Euphoria. They are targeted towards adults, but we all know that most most teenagers think they are adults.

Lukas: But my point being is that, you know, you have these adults trying to write for for high schoolers and in their mind all it is, is sex. So that’s they write what they think they know. And then you have a generation of actual high schoolers who watch this show and they think that is what you know, being someone that is like and you know, art imitates life imitates art just the worst possible way these shows are so easily accessible and in the age of the internet, anything is so easily accessible it’s all in the all only one keystroke away.

Lukas: It is easy for the reader for, you know, our reality to become painfully vanilla to all the things that you can that you can find at your leisure. Pornography has long been a way to explore once one’s fantasies. You know, often half the fun is the situation that leads into the into the act as well as the act itself.

Mel: Pornography has it all! School girls, Nuns, the sexy next door neighbor, Rule 34, MILFS, Watersports… you name it. You can get your rocks off to anything your perverted little heart desires!

Lukas: Pornography is is of course marketed by its visual appeal is meant to be visually stimulating. These situations go a long way towards it.

Lukas: I’m sure that there are so many images of things that really shouldn’t be vanilla and commonplace in our daily lives but they’ve just been forever tainted and they’re now associated with porn and sex acts.

Mel: Here’s the thing, calling your dad “daddy” is now fucking weird because thanks to porn and people sexualizing that word, most little girls are now going to feel really weird calling their dad “daddy”.

Lukas: Nuns will never be the same.

Lukas: And this isn’t to say that you know, we disparage the intent of this because you know sex is pleasurable. Everyone has what they’re into.

Mel: Well, how the fuck would you know?

Lukas: Well, I’ve been told. By who, I wonder.

Lukas: Pornography, it’s the enhanced idealized portrayal of sex and fetishes or kinks or whatever you want to call them.

Lukas: And you know, and again, in that sense is very pleasurable it is a and it is a the same way that if someone who watches or plays video games to relieve frustration or watch a movie or listen to that favorite aggressive song, you know, it is a it is a way to to relieve frustration with your with your day to day lives.

Lukas: Increasingly, you know, that that is becoming a more old school outdated view of porn. Because again, teens being one of the biggest audiences for this sort of thing. And Increasingly, porn is becoming something of a of an educational tool.

Mel: Because for the for the impressionable, they think, oh, that’s what girls are into, or that’s what a guy needs to be because that’s what girls are expecting in bed.

Lukas: This this is kind of an outdated term, but you know, like sexual deviancy. No, like actual sexual demons, deviancy like not homosexuality, but you know, people who are into some very intense very odd things.

Lukas: You know, so sometimes it’s just you know, a normal guy trying to relieve frustration other times you know, it is the it is the see that leads to some other terrible horrible–

Mel: — Just literally look at some of the titles on on the hub, you hear words like “slut” and “whore” thrown around, or you have the woman’s assets literally on the title. Pretty much just kind of making it that, “Oh, it’s just a body for you to get off to”

Lukas: And again, because you know, this is this is such in a world of extreme fantasy and pleasure and you know, desire this the reality you can see consumed increasingly more disappointing, you know, you find you find solace in a in a fictional ether in the in the bosom of a porn star and you get so careful there that you know, again, as we said.

Mel: It would feel pretty comfortable those are those look like…. pretty big… spaces

Lukas: Yeah, but you wonder what’s what’s the point trying to go on and find comfort in your girlfriend’s bosom? You know, what’s what’s the point in even trying?

Mel: Because your girlfriend does not have triple D’s man.

Lukas: You don’t know that.

Mel: You don’t have a girlfriend.

Lukas: You don know that.

Mel: Well, what let me guess what’s her name? Rightey? Is your girlfriend your right hand?

Lukas: Her name’s Amanda Hugenkiss.

Mel: Well, I know you always were looking for a man to hug and kiss. (LAUGH)

Lukas: I mean, being a guy trying to find love, it can be difficult, you know, it can be frustrating, you know, things seem to be working against you. And, you know, it can be very tempting to to retreat back in the, you know, this place of comfort.

Lukas: But you know, even you know what, when you’re not pulling what you want, you know, there is a certain joy to be found in, you know, making the effort and trying to make those connections wherever you make those connections and making those connections in different ways.

Lukas: And, you know, nevermind, just all of this, you know, preying on lonely depressingly teenagers, it can also, you know, ignorance is also a big factor in this because, you know, I mean, who here really paid attention to the videos and health class, right?

Mel: I mean, but the videos in health class, were just like preaching abstinence. Just simple. Don’t do it.

Lukas: Yeah. No, I mean, even I, you know, who I’m certain is far more conservative than Mel here.

Lukas: I recall watching my health class, really, you’re thinking? Well, we’re thinking, well, that’s the most chaste Christian thing I’ve ever seen. Just watching it, like, wow, you know, I barely took it seriously.

Lukas: So I make that nobody else did. So making a segue.

Lukas: Let’s talk about another controversy surrounding this pornography, erotic and whatnot. And yeah, this one, I feel like my co host feels a bit moregeared to talk about that is that the objectification and the more blatant sexism and women that it can be inherited a lot of this material.

Mel: Remember when I mentioned the titles on PornHub? It’s basically just like advertising the women like selling the women to you. And it’s only marketed to be visually stimulating.

Lukas: So it’s not only that it’s giving people a false kind of standard of what attractive women should be like.

Mel: So the objectification of women being its main approach in their advertising is a huge factor in creating these watchers, because these watchers don’t see the actresses as people. They just see a body that they can add to the mental spank bank.

Mel: These watchers adapt to that really sexist and misogynistic mentality.

Lukas: This can seem like a little off topic, you know, this does get ultimately go back to the point I’m trying to make is that, you know, you internalize what you see.

Lukas: And you imagine being that guy’s wife or his girlfriend, and you know, and you and you start to realize that, oh, he’s watching not just porn, he’s watching this type of porn.

Lukas: That said before, and that has, you know, that objectification, that that degrading and sometimes even physical violence is these thoughts, you know, a lot of them aren’t even intentional, but just, we have a way of internalizing what we see.

Lukas: And bringing that with us into the real world, a real world that now we might feel is painfully lacking compared to this fantasy that we can access at will.

Lukas: Why choke a woman when you can choke the chicken?

Mel: (*cackle)

Lukas: Of course, these unfortunate habits, they’re, they’re fostered by so much more than just the simple porn because, you know, the, the umbrella of internet erotica is so wide, you know, really, where even if the thing that you like, or want to see doesn’t exist, you know, the very off chance it doesn’t exist, you know, you can effectively pay for it to, to be willed into being you know, without in all of your new twisted, perverted damage.

Lukas: And, you know, you’re just feeding, you’re feeding that beast, you know, there’s no moderation, there’s no care, you’re, you’re letting this relief become worse and in effect, that you’re making yourself worse.

Lukas: And again, that that’s an unfortunate, you know, that’s just why, you know, whether you’re someone who’s older and you know, you’ve been through the wringer a few times, or you’re a teenager who hasn’t, who doesn’t have the first clue about sex or relationships is that we see now, porn and its abundance is fostering just horrible mindsets towards relationships and you know, generations of both younger and older people. Because, you know, it’s it’s a self perpetuating cycle.

Lukas: It’s a vicious cycle. And, you know, we really haven’t even gotten a chance to see what a generation raised on porn will look like.

Mel: That’s scary, we dont want to see that.

Lukas: That it won’t be good.

Mel: Yeah. All right, folks. And as we reach our climax…

Lukas: Yes, well, whatever point Mel has to say I’m sure they positively pales in comparison to the one I’m trying to make.

Lukas: Here that being that—

Mel: —( stuttering) What do you want to say? Well, what are you trying to say? What is that supposed to mean?

Mel: Are you saying that you’re better at saying points than me?

Lukas: Well, clearly, you proven just now that you posit– you lack the ability to articulate or even form complete sentence.

Mel: Well, I didn’t.

Lukas: I might as well just save the audience the hassle and take over the ending for you. Now, as I was saying before, so rudely interrupted by– fuck you– my attempt at a partner here. I must say that for all of our um…

*long pause*

Mel: (stuttering) Oh yeah, who’s bad at speaking full sentences now, huh, Lukas?

Lukas: Well, I just take a minute to consider my words before I speak something which is clearly alien to you.

Lukas: As you stammer over 50 different words and 50 different languages.

Mel: Fuck off, you stammer just as much as I do. Oh, Poppycock. (Unintelligible nerd speach) as your false allegations or defamation or slander.

Lukas: You’d think that being in a journalism class would know better how to handle such loaded claims.

Mel: Okay. Can you cool it with the nerd jargon and say it in words that I can actually understand.

Lukas: See, this only proves my point that you are so below me that you can’t even grasp–

Mel: Excuse me?! Below you?

Lukas: Especially that one time.

*Mel was too stunned to speak*

SFX: (“Windows shutting down” provided by tuna.voicemod.net)