Trash Talk Episode 2: Guess the MLB logos

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Joel Carpio and Emily MacielFebruary 18, 2024

Joel: Alright guys, what’s up? Welcome back to episode two of trash talk. My name is Joel Carpio This is Emily Maciel, and we have a special guest today.

Ify: Hi I’m Ifeoma.

Joel: We’re gonna be doing an MLB team quiz she’s gonna be guessing the logos of all the MLB teams and we’ll see what crazy names she comes up with.

Emily: For the record she’s not much of a baseball person so she doesn’t know too much but.

Ify: I don’t know anything.

Emily: We’re gonna play this little game. See what we get.

Joel: What do you think what team do you think that is? What does it look like to you?

Ify: A bird…with a hat. A bird with a hat (Ifeoma laughs) I don’t even know, I can’t even tell you. I don’t know this man.

Emily: Just give him a name.

Ify:I don’t know, Birdie. (Ifeoma laughs)

Emily: I don’t even know his name, what’s his name?

Joel: It’s a team from Baltimore. The team name starts with an O and it’s a bird.

Ify: Ostriches?

Emily: That’s not actually that bad.

Joel: It’s the Baltimore Orioles.

Ify: Orioles, okay.

Emily: We should’ve said it’s like a cookie.

Joel: Nooo

Emily: She would’ve probably got it, Oreos, Orioles.

Ify: I don’t even know what an Oriole is, okay,

Emily: Okay, next one.

Joel: Wel that one kind of says the name of it but.

Ify: I don’t know, Black Sox.

Emily: Close, close the opposite the opposite, no the opposite of black.

Ify: White Sox. okay.

Ify and Emily: Yayyyy…

Emily: Okay, come on now.

Joel: This is her team.

Ify: Houston.

Emily: Yeahhh! She know me, she know me.

Ify: Houston Stars.

Emily: That’s not bad, that’s not bad guys.

Ify: That’s it.

Emily: That’s not bad.

Joel: It’s the Houston Astros

Ify: Astros? How do you get Astros if there’s a star?

Joel: Cause Astros is like space.

Ify: Oh Okay, okay, okay.

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: All right.

Emily: That’s not bad. That’s not a bad guess.

Ify: Um

Emily: This one

Ify: The A’s, Atlanta?

Emily: Yeah, it’s an Atlanta. It’s in Atlanta but it’s not the A’s.

Ify: Atlanta cursives? I don’t know, A Town basketball or I mean baseball. A town baseball.

Joel: Well, you’re right about the city.

Ify: Okay. Atlanta. Braves? That’s what they’re they are Braves?

Emily: Okay, this is also in Chicago. And it’s like a bear.

Ify: Chicago Bears.

Emily: No, no, no, no, no, no, yeah.

Joel: What’s the small version of a bear?

Ify: A Cub?

(Emily and Ify excitedly cheer) Yeah. Yay. Yeah.

Emily: This one- (Emily sighs)

Joel: It’s a desert city.

Ify: A desert city? Nevada.

Joel: No.

Emily: Close.

Ify: Utah?

Emily: You’re in the right area.

Ify: Damn what else is over there?

Emily: It’s close to California. You can drive there. It’s like near those what you just said.

Ify: It’s near Utah?

Emily: It’s hot, it’s hot.

Ify: Death Valley?

Emily: No. It’s a different state. It’s really hot there.

Ify: Arizona.

Emily: And now look at the okay, what’s the opposite of the front?

Ify: The back.

Emily: Okay, now what’s on the back? Like? What are those little-

Ify: Scales? Arizona scales. Arizona…

Emily: I don’t know how else to explain it.

Joel: What animal does that look like?

Ify: Alligators?

Emily: What?

Joel: Arizona alligators?

Ify: I don’t know.

Emily: Wait It’s a- it’s an animal?

Joel: Yes.

Emily: What is it? I was not aware of that.

(Ify giggles)

Emily: I was not aware of that.

Joel: It’s the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s a type of snake.

Emily: I didn’t know- I didn’t know it was a type of snake I just thought that was their logo.

Ify: Horrible logo.

Emily: Sorry guys I didn’t know that.

Ify: horrible logo. It does not give diamond back.

Emily: Okay. You know this one, you told us you knew them.

Ify: Boston Red Sox.

Emily: Yesss, she got another one.

Joel: She got that one straight off.

Ify: I thought it was gonna be a sock and red.

Joel: That’s their thing too.

Emily: You can have multiple logos, see like that one.

Ify: I know baseball, I’m a professional.

Joel: This was relatively new, so I don’t expect-

Emily: Yeah

Ify: It’s a C, is it Chicago?

Joel: It’s a Cleveland team.

Ify: Okay, Cleaveland…The Cleavelands.

Emily: The Cleveland Show.

Ify: Yeah (Emily giggles) The Cleveland Clevelands, The Cleveland Baseball Team.

Emily: That’s actually not that bad.

Joel: They were gonna call themselves that.

Ify: They were called- the Cleaveland Baseball Team?

Joel: They were gonna call themselves that.

Emily: Oh okay, It’s like that movie with the raccoon that has a rocket- his name is rocket sorry.

Ify: Oh, okay. Okay, okay.

Emily: What’s first part of that?

Ify: Cleaveland rockets.

Emily: No, no, no, no, you know what I’m tryna say? (motions towards Joel)

Joel: What’s the movie the one that’s blank of the galaxy?

Emily: Blank of the galaxy and they have that-

Ify: The Cleaveland Guardians of the Galaxy.

Emily: Yesss-No just guardians just guardians yayyyy (Ify laughs)

Ify: Angels.

Emily: Yayyyy she’s an Angels girl.

Ify: Yup.

Joel: She knew that one.

Ify: I have to, I’m from LA.

Ify: Dolphins.

(Joel laughs) Well, you’re in the right city.

Ify: Ohh Okay (Ify laughs)

Emily: It’s uhh- it’s a fish.

Joel: With a long nose, long pointy nose.

Ify: Uhhh

Emily: It’s the name of-

Ify: The Miami Mavericks?

Emily: No no it’s the name of the dad in Nemo.

Ify: What was his name Greg? (Emily and Joel laugh)

Joel: The Miami Greg’s…

Ify: What was his name…Marvin? okay.

Emily: No, no, no you’re so close, you’re so close.

Ify: Marvin, Marvin, Mavericks? What starts with a M? Miami and Marvin Marsh mar…

Joel: You got the Mar part right.

Emily: Yeah

Ify: Okay.

Emily: Mar- what?

Ify: Mar Mars (Emily and Joel giggle) Uhh Miami… I don’t know, what’s starts with- what animal starts with a M?

Emily: It’s a- it’s a fish it’s like a type of fish.

Ify: A fish and it starts with a M. Miami Mar…Marshawn Lynch.

(Joel laughs): The Miami Marshawn Lynch’s (Ify laughs)

Emily: The Marlins

Ify: The Marlins ohh okay.

Emily: This is literally just the background color.

Ify: Horseshoes?.

Emily: No the background color.

Ify: Red- Red and white.

Emily: Plural…

Ify: Reds.

Emily: Yeahhh

Ify: Okay.

Emily: The Reds.

Ify: The Reds, what city is this?

Joel: Cincinnati.

Ify: Game of Thrones.

Emily: Noo.

Joel: What?

Emily: This is uhh, okay you know those mountains okay, it’s in Colorado. You know those mountains? They call it this something mountains.

Ify: Colorado mountains?

Emily: No.

Ify: Mount Everest? And it starts with a c and a r?

Joel: No that’s the name.

Emily: No the c is Colorado, the r is what it is.

Ify: Okay the Colorado- mountain that starts with a r…Rushmores.

Joel: The Colorado Rushmores.

Ify: I don’t know racketeers. Um I don’t own geography so I don’t know what the mountain is.

Emily: Umm I dont know how else to describe it.

Joel: I’ll give you four options.

Ify: Okay.

Joel: The Sierras, the Andes, the Rockies, the Appalachians,

Ify: Rockies.

Emily and Ify: Yayyyy (both clap)

Emily: You should know this one.

Ify: Okay, New York Giants.

Joel: Oh, geez.

Ify: Yupp.

Joel: That’s a football team.

Ify: Ohh (Ify and Emily laugh) Okay. Well, we might be here a while now.

Emily: No the confidence was so funny, she was like ‘Okay I know’ (Emily laughs)

Ify: Okay, the New York…

Joel: The team starts with a y.

Ify: Yankees?

Emily and Ify: Yayyyy (both clap).

Emily: We don’t like them but yay.

Ify: The Yankees, those Yankees.

Emily: Those Yankee Doodle Dandles, is that what it’s called? The Yankee Doodle-

Joel: Dandies

(Emily laughs) Dandies sorry.

Joel: Okay, this one has nothing to do with the theme.

Ify: Dragons.

Emily: No, it’s a…

Joel: Well they’re in Detroit.

Ify: Detroit Dragons.

Emily: No no, it’s a it’s like a cat animal. Like a big cat.

Joel: I’ll give you four hints. Lions, tigers, cheetahs, or panthers.

Ify: None of them start with d, oh my gosh.

Emily: The D is for Detroit.

Ify: Okay, Detroit. What does it look like? What is it giving? Lions, tigers, panthers or what?

Joel: Or cheetahs.

Ify: Ima go with Panthers.

Joel: The Detroit Panthers

(Emily sighs) They’re the Tigers.

Ify: Oh damn, shit.

Emily: Oh, you said this one eariler.

Ify: Assholes.

Joel: The Oakland Assholes? (Ify laughs)

Ify: I said it earlier?

Emily: Yeah, when you were so confident with the Braves? It says it right there.

Ify: The A’s?

Emily: Yeah.

Joel: Yes.

Ify: That’s it??

Emily: That’s it. They’re called the athletics but everybody calls them the A’s.

Ify: Okay, yeah, that’s a stupid name.

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: This New York too ?

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: I thought they only had one team?

Emily: No, they have two.

Ify: Orange.

Joel: The New York Oranges.

Ify: The New York- is it an animal?

Emily: No, I don’t even know what it is.

Joel: It’s-

Emily: It’s just a thing. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it stands for. But I’ll give you four hints.

Ify: Okay.

Joel: The New York Mets, the New York Empires, the New York Buildings, the New York Giants.

Ify: New York buildings (Ify giggles)

Joel: No

Ify: Okay, okay. Okay. It’s not Giants.

Joel: It’s probably the one you least expect.

Ify: The new York Empire?

Joel: No.

Ify: Okay (mouth pop) Welp uh, the New York uh, New Yorkians, the New York’s of Yorkshire.

Joel: The New York Mets.

Emily: The Mets.

Ify: Game of thrones- huh? Oh the Mets, okay. I’ve heard of them.

Joel: I don’t know if you get this one. But it’s a beer city.

Ify: Ireland.

Joel: Beer city.

Ify: Oh.

Joel: In Milwaukee

Ify: Oof

Emily: Hold on hold on.

Ify: The Milwaukee Beers

Joel: Their name is reflective to beer.

Ify: The Milwaukee Brews

Emily: You’re really close,

Ify: Brewers.

Emily: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Ify: I’m alcoholic

Emily: girl

Joel: Come on now

Ify: The Dodgers!

Joel: There we go.

Ify: Yeah, of course LA girl here, I have to.

Joel: We just got Ohtani too and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez.

Ify: Emily’s actually biased

Emily: I am actually biased, I’m actually like gaging right now

Joel: I can’t wait for the season

Ify: I can’t wait for the for season either (Emily laughs)

Joel: Thank you.

Ify: they’re gonna hit the ball out of the park. Theyre gonna get home runs and-

Joel: She’s a Dodgers fan.

Emily: Oh this is not even-

Ify: To be determined (Joel and Emily laugh)

Emily: Umm this one-

Joel: They’re in Tampa Bay.

Ify: Okay, the Tampa Bay T’s

Emily: Noo

Joel: Okay I’m gonna give you four.

Ify: Okay.

Joel: Tampa Bay Rays-

Ify: Okay.

Joel: The Tampa Bay Starfish, The Tampa Bay Swordfish, and the Tampa Bay Pancakes.

Ify: Okay,the Tampa Bay- I forgot all the options except for swordfish. Swordfish, Rays, Starfish, Pancakes.

Ify: Swordfish, rays- The Rays.

Emily: Yayyyy.

Ify: Yayyy, I wish it was pancakes, it would have been funnier.

Ify: Kansas- Kansas City.

Joel: Yes

Emily: Uh huhh, and think of like-

Joel: Like what’s a king and queen?

Emily: Yeah.

Joel: What are they?

Ify: Pairs?

Joel: What are they considered?

Ify: Husband and wife.

Emily and Joel: No

Emily: like high up in ranking, they’re like-

Ify: Royals.

Joel: Yeah.

Emily: Yessss

Ify: Okay yayyy, this is fun.

Emily: This is like charades.

Ify: Yeah, this is like charades.

Emily: But with speaking.

Ify: Yeahh.

Ify: San Francisco.

Joel: No. It’s in the West, but it’s in the North Pacific Northwest. (Ify has a blank face) The state of Washington (Ify still is confused and Joel giggles) The major city in Washington.

Ify: Seattle?

Emily and Joel: Yeah.

Ify: Okay, Compasses.

Joel: I knew she was gonna say compasses. (Ify laughs)

Emily: I don’t even know how to explain their name.

Joel: This one’s not easy, it has to do with water and sailors.

Emily: It’s like fishing isn’t it?

Ify: Sailboats.

Emily: It starts with a M.

Joel: I don’t think you’re gonna get it but it’s the Mariners.

Ify: The-the murneers?

Joel and Emily: Mariners.

Ify: Mariners? The Mariners, the Seattle Mariners because they marinate their wins, they sit on it. (Joel and Emily laugh)

Joel: Yeah, the Seattle Compasses.

Ify: Okay.

Emily: Well it is kinda a compass.

Ify: Right exactly.

Joel: But I knew she was gonna guess the compasses.

Ify: Pittsburg.

Emily: No, no, no, think of-

Joel: It’s in Pennsylvania though.

Ify: Okay, Pennsylvania-

Joel: No it’s the next-

Emily: No, something what steaks. What cheese steaks?

Ify: Umm Philly cheese steaks.

Emily: Okay, well not the cheese steaks but-

Ify: Okay.

Joel: They in Philly.

Ify: The Philadelphia Steaks?

Joel: It’s quite literally the Philadelphia phil-

ify: Fishes.

Joel: No, the Phil-

Emily: It’s like so simple.

Joel: It’s literally like the city’s name.

Joel: The Philadelphia Phillies.

Emily: Yeahh.

Ify: Oh okayy.

(Emily sighs) Ify: Oh my gosh.

Emily: Okay.

Ify: Louisiana.

Joel and Emily: No.

Joel: This one’s in Missouri.

Emily: It’s also a bird.

Ify: What the fuck type of-

Emily: Yeah, okay, that stands for- that logo stands for the city name.

Ify: Soo in where? In Missouri?

Emily: STL.

Joel: I can show you the bird, lemme show you the bird.

Emily: Show her the bird.

Ify: Hawks.

Emily: No, it’s like a, it’s like a small little bird it’s like-

Ify: Pigeons.

(Emily laughs) ha ha ha, no. It starts with a C.

Ify: Cavaliers.

Emily: Is that a bird?

Ify: I don’t know, I don’t think so.

Emily: No, I don’t think it’s a thing like I don’t think it’s a real- I don’t know.

Ify: Starts with a C, the Missouri-

(Emily talking to Joel) Just cover the bottom portion.

Ify: Candles, the Missouri Candlelight Dinners.

Ify: Canaries

Emily: Not bad of a guess.

Ify: Carnival

Emily: You’re close, you’re really close.

Ify: carni- car-carnivore? Canary. Cardinals.

Joel: There you go.

Emily: Yayy

Ify: Oh okay, yayyy.

Ify: San Diego

Emily: Yeah.

(Joel sighs) Ohh see this is there old logo, they’re piss and poop now.

Ify: Okay, San Diego Piss and Poops. (Emily and Joel laugh)

Joel: Not a bad one.

Emily: They’re umm-

Ify: Are they like-

Joel: They have something to do with like religion.

Ify: San Diego Catholic Church? I don’t-

Emily: Father in Spanish.

Ify: Padres.

Emily: Yayyy she got one.

Ify: She’s bilingual.

(Emily sighs) Okay

Joel: Okay, so I feel like you know where it’s at.

Emily: Look at the-

Ify: Canada?

Emily: Yess, yes, yes, yes, yes.

Ify: Ohh okay, okay, okay. Mockingbirds?

Joel: Not bad.

Ify: Malachis.

Joel: No, it’s a blue bird.

Emily: Like blue something.

Ify: Blue pigeons, what bird starts with a- Bluebirds. What other- there’s another bird that’s starts with blue?

Emily: Yeahh.

Ify: Blue…Okay, then what’s the other word start with?

Emily: If we say it that’s the entire-

Ify: No just the first letter-

Emily: No if we say the letter that’s the entire word. It’s what his name starts with. (Emily points to Joel)

Ify: Blue Jays.

Emily: Yayyy

Ify: Ohh okayyy (Ify laughs)

Joel: This team in Minnesota.

Ify: Toklahoma- oh. (Joel laughs)

Ify: Minnesota?

Emily: Mhmm.

Ify: Topeka, Topeaks.

Emily: It’s not triplets but- (Ify is confused) they’re not triplets but they’re- there’s only two of them.

Ify: Twins.

Emily: Yayyy.

Ify: Ohh okay, okay. So what, it was the Missouri Twins?

Joel: Minnesota Twins.

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: Ohh Minnesota Twins, okay, okay.

Emily: Okay.

Joel: This is the Lone Star State.

Ify: Lone Star State. Hawaii.

(Joel giggles) No.

Emily: It’s like-

Joel: It’s the biggest, the second biggest state.

Ify: Texas.

Emily: Yeah.

Joel: There you go.

Emily: Okay, I don’t know how to explain what- oh, wait. I don’t know how to explain their-

Ify: Their mascot or-

Emily: No their mascot’s like-

Ify: Is it an animal.

Emily: It’s like a horse right?

Joel: No, their mascot is like a cowboy type.

Emily: They’re okay- Buzz Lightyear is a space what?

Ify: Cadet.

Joel: Oh my goodness.

Emily: No, no, you know what I’m tryna say like, he’s like, something space and then-

Ify: Ranger.

Emily: Yeahh, yeah, yeah.

Ify: Okay okay, so it’s the Topeka Rangers.

Joel: No.

Emily: Texas.

Ify: The Texas Rangers.

Emily: Yes.

Ify: Ohh okay nice.

Emily: Oh-

Ify: Washington.

Joel: Yes.

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: W’s?

Joel: No.

Ify: Okay.

Emily: It’s like-

Joel: Okay, I’ll give you four hints. Washington Nationals.

Ify: Okay.

Joel: The Washington Capitals, the Washington Senators or the Washington Reps.

Ify: Nationals.

Joel: Yes.

Emily: Yayyy, she’s getting better guys.

Ify: I’m not new to this, I’m true to this.

Emily: Okay, you said this one-

Ify: Pittsburg.

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: Steelers.

Joel: No.

Emily: That’s football.

Ify: Oh.

Emily: This is like-

Joel: They swashbucklers (Joel laughs)

Emily: Ahoy matey- ahoy matey.

Ify: Pirates.

Emily: Yeahhh, yeah, yeah, yeah.

Ify: Ohh okay, okay, okay.

(Joel giggling) Her face when I said swashbucklers.

Ify: I was like what the heck is that? (Ify and Emily laugh)

Ify: Okay, San Francisco.

Emily: Yeah.

Joel: You called this team-

Emily: New York.

Joel: Yeah.

Ify: I called it New York?

Joel: You called the Yankees this?

Ify: The Pankees.

Emily: Noo.

Joel: when you first saw the Yankees logo what did you call them?

Ify: How’s the Yankees logo look like again?

Emily and Joel: It’s the N and the Y.

Emily: And you were like ‘The New York’- And you were like so confident.

Ify: Giants.

Emily: Yeah.

Ify: San Francisco Giants.

Emily: Yeah.

Joel: That’s all of them.

Ify: Ohh yayyy.

Emily: That’s all of them? Guys we made it through, she did pretty good.

Ify: I would like to thank my team that helped me along the way.

Joel: The Miami Gregs-

Ify: The Miami Greg’s, the Texas Topeka’s and the Washington Senators. Love to all of you.

Joel: Okay well that concludes episode two of trash talk so we’ll try and make an episode three soon.

Emily: Hope you guys like it. We’ll be talking more about baseball soon because it’s coming up and see you in the next episode.

Ify: Byee.

Emily: Bye guys.

Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing and Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
