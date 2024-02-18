Trash Talk Episode 2: Guess the MLB logos

Joel: Alright guys, what’s up? Welcome back to episode two of trash talk. My name is Joel Carpio This is Emily Maciel, and we have a special guest today.
Ify: Hi I’m Ifeoma.
Joel: We’re gonna be doing an MLB team quiz she’s gonna be guessing the logos of all the MLB teams and we’ll see what crazy names she comes up with.
Emily: For the record she’s not much of a baseball person so she doesn’t know too much but.
Ify: I don’t know anything.
Emily: We’re gonna play this little game. See what we get.
Joel: What do you think what team do you think that is? What does it look like to you?
Ify: A bird…with a hat. A bird with a hat (Ifeoma laughs) I don’t even know, I can’t even tell you. I don’t know this man.
Emily: Just give him a name.
Ify:I don’t know, Birdie. (Ifeoma laughs)
Emily: I don’t even know his name, what’s his name?
Joel: It’s a team from Baltimore. The team name starts with an O and it’s a bird.
Ify: Ostriches?
Emily: That’s not actually that bad.
Joel: It’s the Baltimore Orioles.
Ify: Orioles, okay.
Emily: We should’ve said it’s like a cookie.
Joel: Nooo
Emily: She would’ve probably got it, Oreos, Orioles.
Ify: I don’t even know what an Oriole is, okay,
Emily: Okay, next one.
Joel: Wel that one kind of says the name of it but.
Ify: I don’t know, Black Sox.
Emily: Close, close the opposite the opposite, no the opposite of black.
Ify: White Sox. okay.
Ify and Emily: Yayyyy…
Emily: Okay, come on now.
Joel: This is her team.
Ify: Houston.
Emily: Yeahhh! She know me, she know me.
Ify: Houston Stars.
Emily: That’s not bad, that’s not bad guys.
Ify: That’s it.
Emily: That’s not bad.
Joel: It’s the Houston Astros
Ify: Astros? How do you get Astros if there’s a star?
Joel: Cause Astros is like space.
Ify: Oh Okay, okay, okay.
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: All right.
Emily: That’s not bad. That’s not a bad guess.
Ify: Um
Emily: This one
Ify: The A’s, Atlanta?
Emily: Yeah, it’s an Atlanta. It’s in Atlanta but it’s not the A’s.
Ify: Atlanta cursives? I don’t know, A Town basketball or I mean baseball. A town baseball.
Joel: Well, you’re right about the city.
Ify: Okay. Atlanta. Braves? That’s what they’re they are Braves?
Emily: Okay, this is also in Chicago. And it’s like a bear.
Ify: Chicago Bears.
Emily: No, no, no, no, no, no, yeah.
Joel: What’s the small version of a bear?
Ify: A Cub?
(Emily and Ify excitedly cheer) Yeah. Yay. Yeah.
Emily: This one- (Emily sighs)
Joel: It’s a desert city.
Ify: A desert city? Nevada.
Joel: No.
Emily: Close.
Ify: Utah?
Emily: You’re in the right area.
Ify: Damn what else is over there?
Emily: It’s close to California. You can drive there. It’s like near those what you just said.
Ify: It’s near Utah?
Emily: It’s hot, it’s hot.
Ify: Death Valley?
Emily: No. It’s a different state. It’s really hot there.
Ify: Arizona.
Emily: And now look at the okay, what’s the opposite of the front?
Ify: The back.
Emily: Okay, now what’s on the back? Like? What are those little-
Ify: Scales? Arizona scales. Arizona…
Emily: I don’t know how else to explain it.
Joel: What animal does that look like?
Ify: Alligators?
Emily: What?
Joel: Arizona alligators?
Ify: I don’t know.
Emily: Wait It’s a- it’s an animal?
Joel: Yes.
Emily: What is it? I was not aware of that.
(Ify giggles)
Emily: I was not aware of that.
Joel: It’s the Arizona Diamondbacks. It’s a type of snake.
Emily: I didn’t know- I didn’t know it was a type of snake I just thought that was their logo.
Ify: Horrible logo.
Emily: Sorry guys I didn’t know that.
Ify: horrible logo. It does not give diamond back.
Emily: Okay. You know this one, you told us you knew them.
Ify: Boston Red Sox.
Emily: Yesss, she got another one.
Joel: She got that one straight off.
Ify: I thought it was gonna be a sock and red.
Joel: That’s their thing too.
Emily: You can have multiple logos, see like that one.
Ify: I know baseball, I’m a professional.
Joel: This was relatively new, so I don’t expect-
Emily: Yeah
Ify: It’s a C, is it Chicago?
Joel: It’s a Cleveland team.
Ify: Okay, Cleaveland…The Cleavelands.
Emily: The Cleveland Show.
Ify: Yeah (Emily giggles) The Cleveland Clevelands, The Cleveland Baseball Team.
Emily: That’s actually not that bad.
Joel: They were gonna call themselves that.
Ify: They were called- the Cleaveland Baseball Team?
Joel: They were gonna call themselves that.
Emily: Oh okay, It’s like that movie with the raccoon that has a rocket- his name is rocket sorry.
Ify: Oh, okay. Okay, okay.
Emily: What’s first part of that?
Ify: Cleaveland rockets.
Emily: No, no, no, no, you know what I’m tryna say? (motions towards Joel)
Joel: What’s the movie the one that’s blank of the galaxy?
Emily: Blank of the galaxy and they have that-
Ify: The Cleaveland Guardians of the Galaxy.
Emily: Yesss-No just guardians just guardians yayyyy (Ify laughs)
Ify: Angels.
Emily: Yayyyy she’s an Angels girl.
Ify: Yup.
Joel: She knew that one.
Ify: I have to, I’m from LA.
Ify: Dolphins.
(Joel laughs) Well, you’re in the right city.
Ify: Ohh Okay (Ify laughs)
Emily: It’s uhh- it’s a fish.
Joel: With a long nose, long pointy nose.
Ify: Uhhh
Emily: It’s the name of-
Ify: The Miami Mavericks?
Emily: No no it’s the name of the dad in Nemo.
Ify: What was his name Greg? (Emily and Joel laugh)
Joel: The Miami Greg’s…
Ify: What was his name…Marvin? okay.
Emily: No, no, no you’re so close, you’re so close.
Ify: Marvin, Marvin, Mavericks? What starts with a M? Miami and Marvin Marsh mar…
Joel: You got the Mar part right.
Emily: Yeah
Ify: Okay.
Emily: Mar- what?
Ify: Mar Mars (Emily and Joel giggle) Uhh Miami… I don’t know, what’s starts with- what animal starts with a M?
Emily: It’s a- it’s a fish it’s like a type of fish.
Ify: A fish and it starts with a M. Miami Mar…Marshawn Lynch.
(Joel laughs): The Miami Marshawn Lynch’s (Ify laughs)
Emily: The Marlins
Ify: The Marlins ohh okay.
Emily: This is literally just the background color.
Ify: Horseshoes?.
Emily: No the background color.
Ify: Red- Red and white.
Emily: Plural…
Ify: Reds.
Emily: Yeahhh
Ify: Okay.
Emily: The Reds.
Ify: The Reds, what city is this?
Joel: Cincinnati.
Ify: Game of Thrones.
Emily: Noo.
Joel: What?
Emily: This is uhh, okay you know those mountains okay, it’s in Colorado. You know those mountains? They call it this something mountains.
Ify: Colorado mountains?
Emily: No.
Ify: Mount Everest? And it starts with a c and a r?
Joel: No that’s the name.
Emily: No the c is Colorado, the r is what it is.
Ify: Okay the Colorado- mountain that starts with a r…Rushmores.
Joel: The Colorado Rushmores.
Ify: I don’t know racketeers. Um I don’t own geography so I don’t know what the mountain is.
Emily: Umm I dont know how else to describe it.
Joel: I’ll give you four options.
Ify: Okay.
Joel: The Sierras, the Andes, the Rockies, the Appalachians,
Ify: Rockies.
Emily and Ify: Yayyyy (both clap)
Emily: You should know this one.
Ify: Okay, New York Giants.
Joel: Oh, geez.
Ify: Yupp.
Joel: That’s a football team.
Ify: Ohh (Ify and Emily laugh) Okay. Well, we might be here a while now.
Emily: No the confidence was so funny, she was like ‘Okay I know’ (Emily laughs)
Ify: Okay, the New York…
Joel: The team starts with a y.
Ify: Yankees?
Emily and Ify: Yayyyy (both clap).
Emily: We don’t like them but yay.
Ify: The Yankees, those Yankees.
Emily: Those Yankee Doodle Dandles, is that what it’s called? The Yankee Doodle-
Joel: Dandies
(Emily laughs) Dandies sorry.
Joel: Okay, this one has nothing to do with the theme.
Ify: Dragons.
Emily: No, it’s a…
Joel: Well they’re in Detroit.
Ify: Detroit Dragons.
Emily: No no, it’s a it’s like a cat animal. Like a big cat.
Joel: I’ll give you four hints. Lions, tigers, cheetahs, or panthers.
Ify: None of them start with d, oh my gosh.
Emily: The D is for Detroit.
Ify: Okay, Detroit. What does it look like? What is it giving? Lions, tigers, panthers or what?
Joel: Or cheetahs.
Ify: Ima go with Panthers.
Joel: The Detroit Panthers
(Emily sighs) They’re the Tigers.
Ify: Oh damn, shit.
Emily: Oh, you said this one eariler.
Ify: Assholes.
Joel: The Oakland Assholes? (Ify laughs)
Ify: I said it earlier?
Emily: Yeah, when you were so confident with the Braves? It says it right there.
Ify: The A’s?
Emily: Yeah.
Joel: Yes.
Ify: That’s it??
Emily: That’s it. They’re called the athletics but everybody calls them the A’s.
Ify: Okay, yeah, that’s a stupid name.
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: This New York too ?
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: I thought they only had one team?
Emily: No, they have two.
Ify: Orange.
Joel: The New York Oranges.
Ify: The New York- is it an animal?
Emily: No, I don’t even know what it is.
Joel: It’s-
Emily: It’s just a thing. I don’t know what it is. I don’t know what it stands for. But I’ll give you four hints.
Ify: Okay.
Joel: The New York Mets, the New York Empires, the New York Buildings, the New York Giants.
Ify: New York buildings (Ify giggles)
Joel: No
Ify: Okay, okay. Okay. It’s not Giants.
Joel: It’s probably the one you least expect.
Ify: The new York Empire?
Joel: No.
Ify: Okay (mouth pop) Welp uh, the New York uh, New Yorkians, the New York’s of Yorkshire.
Joel: The New York Mets.
Emily: The Mets.
Ify: Game of thrones- huh? Oh the Mets, okay. I’ve heard of them.
Joel: I don’t know if you get this one. But it’s a beer city.
Ify: Ireland.
Joel: Beer city.
Ify: Oh.
Joel: In Milwaukee
Ify: Oof
Emily: Hold on hold on.
Ify: The Milwaukee Beers
Joel: Their name is reflective to beer.
Ify: The Milwaukee Brews
Emily: You’re really close,
Ify: Brewers.
Emily: Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Ify: I’m alcoholic
Emily: girl
Joel: Come on now
Ify: The Dodgers!
Joel: There we go.
Ify: Yeah, of course LA girl here, I have to.
Joel: We just got Ohtani too and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Teoscar Hernandez.
Ify: Emily’s actually biased
Emily: I am actually biased, I’m actually like gaging right now
Joel: I can’t wait for the season
Ify: I can’t wait for the for season either (Emily laughs)
Joel: Thank you.
Ify: they’re gonna hit the ball out of the park. Theyre gonna get home runs and-
Joel: She’s a Dodgers fan.
Emily: Oh this is not even-
Ify: To be determined (Joel and Emily laugh)
Emily: Umm this one-
Joel: They’re in Tampa Bay.
Ify: Okay, the Tampa Bay T’s
Emily: Noo
Joel: Okay I’m gonna give you four.
Ify: Okay.
Joel: Tampa Bay Rays-
Ify: Okay.
Joel: The Tampa Bay Starfish, The Tampa Bay Swordfish, and the Tampa Bay Pancakes.
Ify: Okay,the Tampa Bay- I forgot all the options except for swordfish. Swordfish, Rays, Starfish, Pancakes.
Ify: Swordfish, rays- The Rays.
Emily: Yayyyy.
Ify: Yayyy, I wish it was pancakes, it would have been funnier.
Ify: Kansas- Kansas City.
Joel: Yes
Emily: Uh huhh, and think of like-
Joel: Like what’s a king and queen?
Emily: Yeah.
Joel: What are they?
Ify: Pairs?
Joel: What are they considered?
Ify: Husband and wife.
Emily and Joel: No
Emily: like high up in ranking, they’re like-
Ify: Royals.
Joel: Yeah.
Emily: Yessss
Ify: Okay yayyy, this is fun.
Emily: This is like charades.
Ify: Yeah, this is like charades.
Emily: But with speaking.
Ify: Yeahh.
Ify: San Francisco.
Joel: No. It’s in the West, but it’s in the North Pacific Northwest. (Ify has a blank face) The state of Washington (Ify still is confused and Joel giggles) The major city in Washington.
Ify: Seattle?
Emily and Joel: Yeah.
Ify: Okay, Compasses.
Joel: I knew she was gonna say compasses. (Ify laughs)
Emily: I don’t even know how to explain their name.
Joel: This one’s not easy, it has to do with water and sailors.
Emily: It’s like fishing isn’t it?
Ify: Sailboats.
Emily: It starts with a M.
Joel: I don’t think you’re gonna get it but it’s the Mariners.
Ify: The-the murneers?
Joel and Emily: Mariners.
Ify: Mariners? The Mariners, the Seattle Mariners because they marinate their wins, they sit on it. (Joel and Emily laugh)
Joel: Yeah, the Seattle Compasses.
Ify: Okay.
Emily: Well it is kinda a compass.
Ify: Right exactly.
Joel: But I knew she was gonna guess the compasses.
Ify: Pittsburg.
Emily: No, no, no, think of-
Joel: It’s in Pennsylvania though.
Ify: Okay, Pennsylvania-
Joel: No it’s the next-
Emily: No, something what steaks. What cheese steaks?
Ify: Umm Philly cheese steaks.
Emily: Okay, well not the cheese steaks but-
Ify: Okay.
Joel: They in Philly.
Ify: The Philadelphia Steaks?
Joel: It’s quite literally the Philadelphia phil-
ify: Fishes.
Joel: No, the Phil-
Emily: It’s like so simple.
Joel: It’s literally like the city’s name.
Joel: The Philadelphia Phillies.
Emily: Yeahh.
Ify: Oh okayy.
(Emily sighs) Ify: Oh my gosh.
Emily: Okay.
Ify: Louisiana.
Joel and Emily: No.
Joel: This one’s in Missouri.
Emily: It’s also a bird.
Ify: What the fuck type of-
Emily: Yeah, okay, that stands for- that logo stands for the city name.
Ify: Soo in where? In Missouri?
Emily: STL.
Joel: I can show you the bird, lemme show you the bird.
Emily: Show her the bird.
Ify: Hawks.
Emily: No, it’s like a, it’s like a small little bird it’s like-
Ify: Pigeons.
(Emily laughs) ha ha ha, no. It starts with a C.
Ify: Cavaliers.
Emily: Is that a bird?
Ify: I don’t know, I don’t think so.
Emily: No, I don’t think it’s a thing like I don’t think it’s a real- I don’t know.
Ify: Starts with a C, the Missouri-
(Emily talking to Joel) Just cover the bottom portion.
Ify: Candles, the Missouri Candlelight Dinners.
Ify: Canaries
Emily: Not bad of a guess.
Ify: Carnival
Emily: You’re close, you’re really close.
Ify: carni- car-carnivore? Canary. Cardinals.
Joel: There you go.
Emily: Yayy
Ify: Oh okay, yayyy.
Ify: San Diego
Emily: Yeah.
(Joel sighs) Ohh see this is there old logo, they’re piss and poop now.
Ify: Okay, San Diego Piss and Poops. (Emily and Joel laugh)
Joel: Not a bad one.
Emily: They’re umm-
Ify: Are they like-
Joel: They have something to do with like religion.
Ify: San Diego Catholic Church? I don’t-
Emily: Father in Spanish.
Ify: Padres.
Emily: Yayyy she got one.
Ify: She’s bilingual.
(Emily sighs) Okay
Joel: Okay, so I feel like you know where it’s at.
Emily: Look at the-
Ify: Canada?
Emily: Yess, yes, yes, yes, yes.
Ify: Ohh okay, okay, okay. Mockingbirds?
Joel: Not bad.
Ify: Malachis.
Joel: No, it’s a blue bird.
Emily: Like blue something.
Ify: Blue pigeons, what bird starts with a- Bluebirds. What other- there’s another bird that’s starts with blue?
Emily: Yeahh.
Ify: Blue…Okay, then what’s the other word start with?
Emily: If we say it that’s the entire-
Ify: No just the first letter-
Emily: No if we say the letter that’s the entire word. It’s what his name starts with. (Emily points to Joel)
Ify: Blue Jays.
Emily: Yayyy
Ify: Ohh okayyy (Ify laughs)
Joel: This team in Minnesota.
Ify: Toklahoma- oh. (Joel laughs)
Ify: Minnesota?
Emily: Mhmm.
Ify: Topeka, Topeaks.
Emily: It’s not triplets but- (Ify is confused) they’re not triplets but they’re- there’s only two of them.
Ify: Twins.
Emily: Yayyy.
Ify: Ohh okay, okay. So what, it was the Missouri Twins?
Joel: Minnesota Twins.
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: Ohh Minnesota Twins, okay, okay.
Emily: Okay.
Joel: This is the Lone Star State.
Ify: Lone Star State. Hawaii.
(Joel giggles) No.
Emily: It’s like-
Joel: It’s the biggest, the second biggest state.
Ify: Texas.
Emily: Yeah.
Joel: There you go.
Emily: Okay, I don’t know how to explain what- oh, wait. I don’t know how to explain their-
Ify: Their mascot or-
Emily: No their mascot’s like-
Ify: Is it an animal.
Emily: It’s like a horse right?
Joel: No, their mascot is like a cowboy type.
Emily: They’re okay- Buzz Lightyear is a space what?
Ify: Cadet.
Joel: Oh my goodness.
Emily: No, no, you know what I’m tryna say like, he’s like, something space and then-
Ify: Ranger.
Emily: Yeahh, yeah, yeah.
Ify: Okay okay, so it’s the Topeka Rangers.
Joel: No.
Emily: Texas.
Ify: The Texas Rangers.
Emily: Yes.
Ify: Ohh okay nice.
Emily: Oh-
Ify: Washington.
Joel: Yes.
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: W’s?
Joel: No.
Ify: Okay.
Emily: It’s like-
Joel: Okay, I’ll give you four hints. Washington Nationals.
Ify: Okay.
Joel: The Washington Capitals, the Washington Senators or the Washington Reps.
Ify: Nationals.
Joel: Yes.
Emily: Yayyy, she’s getting better guys.
Ify: I’m not new to this, I’m true to this.
Emily: Okay, you said this one-
Ify: Pittsburg.
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: Steelers.
Joel: No.
Emily: That’s football.
Ify: Oh.
Emily: This is like-
Joel: They swashbucklers (Joel laughs)
Emily: Ahoy matey- ahoy matey.
Ify: Pirates.
Emily: Yeahhh, yeah, yeah, yeah.
Ify: Ohh okay, okay, okay.
(Joel giggling) Her face when I said swashbucklers.
Ify: I was like what the heck is that? (Ify and Emily laugh)
Ify: Okay, San Francisco.
Emily: Yeah.
Joel: You called this team-
Emily: New York.
Joel: Yeah.
Ify: I called it New York?
Joel: You called the Yankees this?
Ify: The Pankees.
Emily: Noo.
Joel: when you first saw the Yankees logo what did you call them?
Ify: How’s the Yankees logo look like again?
Emily and Joel: It’s the N and the Y.
Emily: And you were like ‘The New York’- And you were like so confident.
Ify: Giants.
Emily: Yeah.
Ify: San Francisco Giants.
Emily: Yeah.
Joel: That’s all of them.
Ify: Ohh yayyy.
Emily: That’s all of them? Guys we made it through, she did pretty good.
Ify: I would like to thank my team that helped me along the way.
Joel: The Miami Gregs-
Ify: The Miami Greg’s, the Texas Topeka’s and the Washington Senators. Love to all of you.
Joel: Okay well that concludes episode two of trash talk so we’ll try and make an episode three soon.
Emily: Hope you guys like it. We’ll be talking more about baseball soon because it’s coming up and see you in the next episode.
Ify: Byee.
Emily: Bye guys.