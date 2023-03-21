Let’s Chismear Episode 2: Kink Shaming
March 21, 2023
Sophia: I think it’s recording now
*laughter*
Diana: Hi I’m Diana
Sophia: Hi I’m Sophia
Diana: This is the lets chismear podcast today, do you want to tell them today’s topic
Sophia: Yeah we’re going to be talking about kink shaming we’re going to be shaming kinks
*laughter*
Diana: We are proud kink shamers I’m sorry but don’t cancel us but there are just some kinks that are just too extreme for me
Sophia: Yeah they are just weird.
Diana: I think we should start little by little and then get to the extreme ones
Both: Toes
*laughter*
Sophia: ew no no no no
Diana: toe fetish
Sophia: I hate toe fetishes, has a guy ever asked you for toe pics, ew like no blocked
*laughter*
Diana: Um I’ve gotten that question
Sophia: And you sent them ?!
Diana: NO I don’t send them pictures of my toes if it’s for money maybe
But no , would you let a guy suck your toes
Sophia: no
Diana: would you suck a guys toes
Sophia: no what the fuck
Diana: what if it’s the love of your life
Sophia: no
Diana: Harry styles
Sophia: well
*laughter*
Diana: if you put it that way
Sophia: if it’s harry, But I Just don’t see how someone could be attracted to toes
Diana: that’s so interesting huh
Sophia: toes are funny they’re not sexy like what
*laughter*
Diana: you said toes are funny
Sophia: ugh there’s so many there’s idk the name but peeing
Diana: why am I blanking on kinks right now, oh a piss kink it’s literally a piss kink
Sophia: that’s gross how do you want someone to pee on you
Diana: and they like that it’s warm
Sophia: like in the you have you watched the episode?
Diana: no
Sophia: okay I don’t want to spoil it for you
Diana: it’s okay spoil it for the audience
Sophia: there is this part where this guy likes being pissed on and he enjoys it
Diana: did he have an explanation on why he enjoys it or he just likes being pissed on
Sophia: no, that’s so nasty
Diana: thoughts on exhibitionist people who like being watched
Sophia: exhibitionist hmm, I mean fuck I don’t know why would you just want to watch that, like I’ve heard of men like seeing their wives with other it just makes no sense to me
Diana: Because there is also degrading kinks, you know what that is, you like being degraded
*laughter*
Diana: no comment
*laughter*
Sophia: no wait like how
Diana: From what I’m thinking of degrading you know in euphoria how kat is talking shit to the men for money that’s a kink for them that turns them on
Sophia: ohhhh that’s funny though
Diana: that is funny I would want to do that but there’s also like girls like being called sluts in bed or like whore that’s technically a degrading kink
Sophia: well I wouldn’t know
*laughter*
Sophia: um choking that’s one of the top ones
Diana: oh also um, it’s cuz I don’t know the meaning my phone is taking forever
Sophia: I know there’s peeping tom, people who like watching secretly or like through windows people who put cameras in public restrooms
Diana: that’s so scary
Sophia: you know where that is super famous
Diana: air bnbs
Sophia: at where?
Diana: air bnbs
*laughter*
Sophia: I was going to say Japan, like I mean twitter is scary and I happened to come across it I was like ew somebody is just using the restrooms and they have no idea that there is a camera under the toilet like in the toilet, yeah it’s gross
Diana: oh really that’s scary
Diana: There is also age play , thoughts on age play
Sophia: I think age play omg wait why can’t i think of the word
Diana: It giving pedophilia
Sophia: yeah yeah yeah yeah
Diana: So like is that where they dress in like the diapers
Sophia: I think so, like Lolita vibes
*laughter*
Diana: Melanie Martinez
Sophia: Melanie Martinez dude deadass
Diana: Actually yes cuz I’ve seen on tik tok like they’ll have the whole set up like the whole room is literally a nursery like there’s a crib there’s diapers like adult diapers, onesies, pacifiers, Melanie Martinez I’m glad she, lets not
*laughter*
Diana: The conversation we’re having
Sophia: You heard she’s coming back
Diana: yeah that’s what I was gonna say good thing she’s changing her image, omg yeah so, it says that being called like mommy or daddy
Sophia: Yeah like daddy, daddy kink mommy kink
Diana: Have you ever said daddy
*laughter*
Sophia: No
Diana: I feel like I’d be uncomfortable
Sophia: No or I’d think of my dad and that’s not
Diana: You be called mommy has anyone called you mommy
Sophia: Not like in that way
*laughter*
Sophia: You know like when guys message you on Instagram like oh mommy
Diana: Ew yes
*laughter*
Sophia: like ew no no no
Diana: They’re ew bye, literally like you just said you’d think of your parents
Sophia: Or I also use it like as a joke if I’m commenting on my friends posts like oh you’re so mommy but not like
Diana: You’re like I don’t mean it
*laughter*
Diana: There’s also fisting
Sophia: Ewwww that is so gross, how, how! Dude It’s all the way in there that’s gross
Diana: Okay but so allegedly you get your kinks from your parents
*laughter*
Sophia: How are we just going to go from fisting to your parents
Diana: It’s cuz it randomly stopped, okay I’m sorry so back to fisting I don’t know how they shove it in there, Do gay guys like fisting?
Sophia: yeah no?
Sophia: I’m pretty sure
Diana: I think so, ugh that’s just so painful how does it expand that much like I know it expands
Sophia: Like you saw that it comes out sometimes like the inside of your butthole comes out
Diana: You know what I do know this because a friends showed me a video in high school, and he did me so dirty he was like look watch this cool video and there I am like a dumbass
Sophia: was it on twitter
Diana: yeah
Sophia: ugh fucking twitter man
Diana: you know what twitter is the new tumblr, but yeah he showed me and I was like why am I seeing someone’s butthole, I was scared too because I didn’t know that could happen that just seems really painful
Sophia: that’s just gross
*laughter*
Diana: Too anyone watching sorry if you’re into any of this, we’re just vanilla I guess
Sophia: It’s just our opinion!
Diana: It’s my opinion the housewife who said that what a queen, um those are like the only kinks I could think of but yes allegedly I heard the internet because you know the internet is always right
*laughter*
Diana: that you get your kinks from your parents
Sophia: Allegedly you allegedly get your kinks from your parents it’s what’s the word hereditary
Diana: yeah but how would they even know that
Sophia: yeah I don’t know shit I hope not
Diana: that’s weird to think of like I don’t want to think about it too much cuz ew
Sophia: Wait how should we end it
Diana: Um enough kink shaming for today, on our golden shower podcast
*laughter*
Sophia: Don’t search up what golden shower is or go search it up
Diana: Do whatever you please
*laughter *
Diana: If you don’t know what any of these kinks are search them up with warning be cautious don’t do it in public
*laughter*
Diana: We’re hoping we didn’t hurt anyone’s feelings, I hope we’re still besties
Sophia: We’re sorry we’ll do an apology video
Diana: Our real Youtube era
*laughter*
Diana: Thank You guys for listening to our podcast
*laughter*
Diana: This is Diana
Sophia: This is Sophia, to listen to more podcast
*laughter*
Sophia: To listen to more podcast episodes make sure to Talon marks on Instagram, twitter and tiktok and Spotify. Okay bye!
*laughter*