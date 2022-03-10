Brenda Berkman – the first female firefighter in NYC

Captain Brenda Berkman, the first female firefighter in New York City, talked about her experience as a firefighter, the lawsuit that she won and what she does as of today.

The moderators of this event were two co-chairs from Women and Gender Studies, Katie St. John and Dr. Kimberly Rosenfeld.

Berkman stated that she loved playing baseball and wanted, “to do something to change the disparity that was in inequity between women and men.”

“They [her family] instilled a desire to give back to my community,” the long-time firefighter explains, “they knew that there was always somebody less fortunate than we were.”

Berkman then told her catchy mantra, “you are not on earth to take up space” and also talked about the inspiration she gained from the civil rights movement. She mentioned a quote regarding social justice – “social change is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Berkman went to law school. She later took a law class and began working for a law firm over the summer. In her third year of law school, she met fire fighters dedicated to their careers. After listening to them she felt the job they described was the perfect job for her.

When applying, she explains how she passed the multiple-choice exam, but did not pass the physical exam.

The YouTube channel called HISTORY talked about Brenda Berkman – explaining that examinees had to climb over an eight-foot wall and had to carry an 120-pound duffel bag over their shoulder while going up and down three flights of stairs.

Berkman met with Laura Sager a former student from NYU Law School. They ended up suing the New York City fire department, along with Congresswoman Bella Abzug.

The NYC firefighter explained that when the lawsuit was happening, people were sending porn, stalking her, threatening her family and sending her death threats via voicemail.

Berkman won the lawsuit and pointed out, “If I ever thought I couldn’t do it [the physical exam], I wouldn’t continue to try to do it.”

As a result of winning the lawsuit, over 40 women wanted to take the second exam, which they all passed and joined the Fire Academy.

Berkman talked about the harassment she received from most male firefighters after passing the exam. She graduated from the firehouse on-time, while other female firefighters endured the same harassment.

Berkman kept on going because if she quit, it would give license to remove other female firefighters – resulting in younger women no longer applying.

After being promoted to an officer, Berkman was proud. She had more control, loved drills and training exercises.

Berkman is now an artist and still helps her community.

There will continue to be more events for Women’s History Month, which are linked here. If you want more information on Women’s History Month, you can contact [email protected] and [email protected].