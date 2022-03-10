Captian Brenda Berkman’s website that she has, which has a newsletter and a store with their merchandise. (Samuel Chacko)
Captian Brenda Berkman’s website that she has, which has a newsletter and a store with their merchandise.

Samuel Chacko

Brenda Berkman – the first female firefighter in NYC

Samuel Chacko, News Editor

March 10, 2022

Captain Brenda Berkman, the first female firefighter in New York City, talked about her experience as a firefighter, the lawsuit that she won and what she does as of today.

The moderators of this event were two co-chairs from Women and Gender Studies, Katie St. John and Dr. Kimberly Rosenfeld.

Berkman stated that she loved playing baseball and wanted, “to do something to change the disparity that was in inequity between women and men.”

“They [her family] instilled a desire to give back to my community,” the long-time firefighter explains, “they knew that there was always somebody less fortunate than we were.”

Berkman then told her catchy mantra, “you are not on earth to take up space” and also talked about the inspiration she gained from the civil rights movement. She mentioned a quote regarding social justice – “social change is a marathon, not a sprint.”

Capitan Brenda Berkman talks about her experiences, which took place on March 10th at 9:30 a.m. The President of the Cerritos College, Jose Fierro, joined the zoom meeting to ask questions as well as the students. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko (Samuel Chacko)

Berkman went to law school. She later took a law class and began working for a law firm over the summer. In her third year of law school, she met fire fighters dedicated to their careers. After listening to them she felt the job they described was the perfect job for her.

When applying, she explains how she passed the multiple-choice exam, but did not pass the physical exam.

The YouTube channel called HISTORY talked about Brenda Berkman – explaining that examinees had to climb over an eight-foot wall and had to carry an 120-pound duffel bag over their shoulder while going up and down three flights of stairs.

Berkman met with Laura Sager a former student from NYU Law School. They ended up suing the New York City fire department, along with Congresswoman Bella Abzug.

The NYC firefighter explained that when the lawsuit was happening, people were sending porn, stalking her, threatening her family and sending her death threats via voicemail.

Berkman won the lawsuit and pointed out, “If I ever thought I couldn’t do it [the physical exam], I wouldn’t continue to try to do it.”

As a result of winning the lawsuit, over 40 women wanted to take the second exam, which they all passed and joined the Fire Academy.

Berkman talked about the harassment she received from most male firefighters after passing the exam. She graduated from the firehouse on-time, while other female firefighters endured the same harassment.

Berkman kept on going because if she quit, it would give license to remove other female firefighters – resulting in younger women no longer applying.

After being promoted to an officer, Berkman was proud. She had more control, loved drills and training exercises.

Berkman is now an artist and still helps her community.

This is an image of all of Captain Berkman’s social media and websites. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko (Samuel Chacko)

There will continue to be more events for Women’s History Month, which are linked here. If you want more information on Women’s History Month, you can contact [email protected] and [email protected].

 

About the Writer
Photo of Samuel Chacko
Samuel Chacko, News Editor
Samuel Chacko is the News Editor for Talon Marks covering sports, politics, news, and opinion. Sam enjoys playing video games, watching sports (UFC, MLB, NBA, and NFL), and music (Kanye, Travis Scott, Kendrick, and more). Samuel is hoping to transfer to a Cal State in 2024 and work for a prestigious Journalism outlet one day.

News

The grand opening of Cerritos Colleges Trader Joes inspired food pantry occurred on March 1, where folk gathered to be the first group of people to visit Francos Market.
Franco’s Market grand opening
This is an image of the Breaking Bread zoom meeting where professor Mahnzili and Dr. Natalie Sartin had their discussion. This was one of many events Cerritos College did for Black History Month. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko
Breaking Bread recap
NASA is currently offering their program called NASA Community College Aerospace Scholars, which is open to community college students interested in establishing a STEM career with NASA. With engaging activities to help students achieve authentic job shadowing opportunities and internships, Cerritos College is excited to introduce the NASA program. Photo credit: Courtesy of Rawpixel
Cerritos College offers NASA career opportunity
Students can get free adjustments to relieve any joint pain by making an appointment with Student Health Services. Photo Credit: Creative Commons Photo credit: Creative Commons
Free chiropractic services for students
President of Cerritos College, Jose Fierro, hosts an Instagram live event to communicate with participants virtually and safely.
President’s hour on Instagram live

Top Stories

Freshman outfielder, No.7, Julian Francois signals Lucas Iorgulescu to slow down as he rounds off third base and make his way to home plate. The Falcons would score an additional three runs to take a 8-0 lead against the Tartars by the bottom of the sixth at home on March. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Falcons dominate Compton at home
The grand opening of Cerritos Colleges Trader Joes inspired food pantry occurred on March 1, where folk gathered to be the first group of people to visit Francos Market.
Franco’s Market grand opening
The following flyer was constructed by two anonymous people who are standing in support of CTE teachers. The similarities and differences are fully written out represent inequity amongst teachers who have the same credentials. Another attempt to convince the ABCUSD will take place at the board meeting on March 1. Photo credit: Courtesy of *Sean Baker
ABCUSD refuses equal pay amongst teachers
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 30: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, Guests as are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disneys Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Disney allows vaccinated visitors to be mask-free
There are many issues that immigrants are facing and one is paying an unnecessary large amount of money just to become a citizen in the United States. Photo credit: Creative Commons Photo credit: Creative Commons
Reforming our flawed immigration system

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in