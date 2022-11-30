Career Cafe returns to Cerritos College

Dr. Jaclyn Ronquillo-Adachi is explaining about the requirements for psychology and it’s units on Nov. 28.

After a brief hiatus, Career Café returned on Nov. 28, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., featuring the Mental Health Worker Program.

The event was hosted by Dr. Jaclyn Ronquillo-Adachi, where she discussed psychology as a major and the program surrounding it.

The event offered coffee and cookies for attendees in person and was also hosted on Zoom.

Dr. Jaclyn Ronquillo is the chair of the psychology department and coordinator of the Mental Health Worker Program, and she went over the program and its goal of assisting those with mental illness.

A theoretical model that is taught [in the program], which consists of creating a recovery culture, learning how to manage the hurdles of life that someone may face and how to live and handle them.

This would help them learn to make recovery plans to help their patients and learn empathy.

The program also helps students learn the practical aspects of the field such as confidentiality issues, learning to keep track of records such as electronic health records, etc.

Students wanting to study psychology aren’t just limited to college students as high school students can enter the program beginning in their sophomore year. By their senior year, they are able to get a certificate.

A video from a former student by the name of Mauricio Vasquez, speaks about the program and how a great experience it was for him and helping others that are in need.

Interdisciplinary studies are done in two sections, one done online or one in person. The classes are often taught at night to give students the skills and knowledge they need for the field.

Speaking with Sara Chavez, the success coach for psychology and the mental health department, speaks on what she hopes for students to achieve within the program.

“More importantly is for them to know that as their success coach, their success is my #1 priority and I wanna make sure that they know who I am so that I can help them become the best version of themselves,” Chavez said.

She hopes that the students are able to take advantage of the stuff Cerritos College has to offer and know that they belong at Cerritos College.

Mia Garcia, a student of the Mental Health Program studying psychology, explains what made her go into the Mental Health Worker Program.

Garcia said that initially came to Cerritos to get her AA in psychology and found out about the program and the classes overlapping.

She was aware of when people graduate and get their degrees and search for a job.

“I think that’s a wide problem per se. Getting a foot in the door into a program that might even hire you on after just sounds great,” Mia said the program as a whole.

Career Café events will be continuing in the spring semester and here’s the link to the psychology department on Cerritos College’s website.