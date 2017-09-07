Ideologies should never take precedence in times of crisis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Hurricane Harvey has already displaced 30,000 Texan residents and has killed over 40 in the course of a week.

Conditions have deteriorated so far in such a short amount of time.

But wait, where is the call for a state of emergency, all hands on deck?

Where is Trump? Where is he when his nation needs him the most?

Instead of Trump helping the nation he claimed he was going to help make “great again,” he has essentially ignored it.

Reached deep into his pockets and tossed out some pocket change.

Instead of focusing on the pressing situation at hand, instead of saving the lives currently being affected by Harvey, Trump is too busy ending lives by cutting programs such as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

A lot of stories have emerged from Hurricane Harvey’s watery depths, both of a heartwarming and heart-wrenching nature.

Heartwarming in the fact that the people of Texas have banded together, found unity in despair and, with the best of their abilities, contribute in evacuation efforts to retrieve people from their flooded homes.

However, these stories of camaraderie are heart-wrenching.

Heart-wrenching because they were forced to act, and act fast, simply because they had to.

There wasn’t relief fast enough.

No one wants to see their hometown and their community drown.

However, while Trump was busy thanking Hurricane Harvey for the rain, Mexico decided to step in and take the reigns.

Despite the many threats of a wall built on Mexico’s dime, Mexico put aside their differences and valiantly came to the aide of the people of Texas.

The people of Mexico proved who was the bigger individual when they offered relief.

Despite all the racist remarks made by Trump, the wall, the demise of DACA, Mexico rose up above all of his ignorance and donated their help and resources to those in desperate need.

Even though Trump wouldn’t dare repay the favor.

Yet Mexico provided this thankless act because of, get this, they are human.

People have already died because of Hurricane Harvey.

Lives have been lost and their families will never be able to get them back.

Communities have been destroyed; some people will never be able to go back home again.

Why? Because the home they had, the home they knew is lost.

Yet Trump, instead of leading the country, denounces it by not setting aside his asinine ideologies.

In times of need, we must all set aside conflicting ideologies because in the end, ideologies don’t make a difference, we do.

In 1996, an 18-year-old Keshia Thomas shielded a white supremacist from injury when protesters discovered his views.

This young African-American woman selflessly put herself in harm’s way; she placed herself directly under the onslaught by fellow protesters.

Now if an individual is willing to subject herself to a barrage of physical abuse in an effort to protect a man who would have done the exact opposite in her case, why can’t the president set aside his own ideologies and allow the nation that he is supposed to be guiding and it’s people receive the care and help that they desperately need?

No person in their right mind would ever prevent anyone from helping them especially when they are in need, yet Trump is allowed to do just that.

During anytime of great distress, we must all band together, despite race, creed or belief and help each other out in the time of need.

We are all born human, so we must start acting like it.

In the face of disaster, we would never look at those attempting to help and spit in their face.

Quite the contrary, we would embrace them with open arms and thank them for their kindness and selflessness.

So why should our president be allowed to do the same?

If he really cared about this country as much as he said and his attempts at “making America great again”, he would set aside his ridiculous ideologies and allow the nation and its residents to get the help it needs.