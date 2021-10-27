Youth coaches influence on players can effect them until adulthood

Embassy Jakarta Teams Up with the NBA to Grow Basketball Interest in Indonesia. NBA coaches and Golden State Warriors power forward, Marreese Speights, at an NBA Cares event at the Embassy Annex on Aug. 27, 2015. Photo Credit: U.S. Embassy, Jakarta/Creative Commons

Youth coaches have a huge impact on a child’s mindset and attitude for the rest of their lives and need to set a good example for their young players. A lot of these coaches either do not know about their responsibility or refuse to acknowledge it.

Youth coaches must be mindful and take into consideration the type of athletes they are coaching. Not all athletes are the same, each kid possesses a unique trait that can contribute beneficially to their team.

All sports require the necessary training and practice for athletes to compete. A coach must represent an older role model figure in the developing stages in a young athlete’s life to keep kids motivated and engaged in their sport.

What a child goes through at such a young age will mold and shape them for years to come.

Coaches who push kids to the limits at an early age can sometimes discourage them from the sport they seemed interested in. Understanding that young athletes won’t perform at the same speed and intensity level in the beginning as you would see professional athletes do at the highest levels.

Behind every athlete may come a different background situation, motivating the youth to perform to their best capability should be a goal for younger athletes.

Winning is not everything in those stages of coaching young athletes, developing sportsmanship, confidence, and passion towards the sport you coach should be a top priority.

It might have seemed natural back then to push a kid to their breaking points however it’s safe to say times have changed, developing safer and smarter ways to play sports is changing for the greater good of our youths’ future.

There is a reason why there are coaches at different playing levels, like in grade school all you can do is prepare them for the next level up as a youth coach. Being a positive figure to a child in their youth is something they need, an adult to trust, ask for help, and build a bond between the coach and athlete.

Many children stop playing the sport they love because of a coach.

It is very hard to play something you’re afraid to make a mistake in. Mistakes are a part of the game and many coaches disregard that.

Being hard on your players is one thing, but making them afraid of playing a sport they love is something that is not okay.

Every kid is different. Some respond well to being yelled at or cussed out however, some do not.

Some kids can be hard on themselves and when coaches discourage them even further their mindsets can be damaged.

Nobody knows what they are going through outside of sports. For a lot of children, sports are their getaway from school and from whatever could be going on at home.

Sports can be the only thing that keeps them going. Taking that away from a child is something that is happening too often.

Too many kids stop playing a sport they cherish because of a coach who thinks he is bigger than the game. Players see their coaches a lot during a season, sometimes more than their parents. These young growing kids look up to their coaches and seek comfort and an escape from everything else.

Everyone loves to win, but that should not come before learning and loving the game.

Sports are all about the connections and relationships kids build that can last a lifetime.

Better mentorship is proven to help kids achieve their dreams and be successful.