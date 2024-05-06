Cerritos College
Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the Pro-Palestine protests on college campuses

Byline photo of Andrew Pilani
Andrew Pilani, Staff WriterMay 6, 2024
Leslie+Juarez+giving+her+thoughts+about+the+Pro-Palestinian+protests+on+college+campuses.+Photo+credit%3A+Andrew+Pilani
Leslie Juarez giving her thoughts about the Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. Photo credit: Andrew Pilani

Leslie Juarez, English major

“After what happened with USC not letting the valedictorian be the commencement speaker due to wanting speak out… That just created the spark of fire and I just found that it was wrong and ruined the freedom of speech that America was founded by… There’s something wrong with what’s going on in Gaza and Palestinians deserve to have a country… I feel like the students should continue to protest because they have the right and the faculty needs to support them. [The faculty] cannot be like, ‘We’re going to stop graduation,’ for example USC, or telling [security] to kick them out; It’s morally wrong. I think it’s such a good thing to see more younger generation talk about this issue.”

 

MJ Ibarra giving his thoughts about the Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. (Andrew Pilani)

MJ Ibarra, computer science major

“With everything going on, especially what Israel is doing to them [Palestinians] and especially how college campuses are funding companies that further that, I kind of believe there is reason for protests to be happening on college campuses.”

 

Ezekiel Alvarez giving his thoughts about the Pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses. (Andrew Pilani)

Ezekiel Alvarez, business administration major

“I’m a Christian, so the Lord tells me to support Israel as a nation… I’m always gonna be for Israel, but about the Palestine protests, I have not [been informed]… And that’s probably been my fault because I haven’t been too informed about what’s going on right now… I should probably look into that more.”

About the Contributor
Andrew Pilani
Andrew Pilani, Staff Writer
Andrew Pilani is an inquisitive staff writer for Talon Marks covering politics and general goings on. He’s interested in investigative journalism and exposing public corruption. Outside of journalism, Andrew spends his time being a guinea pig for his cosmetologist brother, perusing his 3k+ music playlist, and keeping up with schoolwork. “It'll be done in time,” were his last words before missing a deadline.
