Why Voting Rights Is A Bipartisan Issue

The definition of democracy is a system of government by a whole population or all of the eligible members within a state. Democrats are pushing for a Voting Rights Bill while Republicans are changing state laws to change how Americans vote.

On any issue, one wouldn’t expect both sides to work with each other but when it comes to voting and how people vote, it is integral to our democracy that everyone works together to find a solution.

We hear issues of the Russians colluding or the election being rigged, we need to take those things seriously. Voting shouldn’t be a one-side issue based upon what side you are on. Abraham Lincoln famously stated in the Gettysburg Address, “Democracy is the government of the people, by the people, for the people.” I know that most people want a Democracy and need to work together to find solutions.

Another issue is the constant undermining of our elections. There’s no class if you lose the Presidential election. If you lose, it’s somehow someone else’s fault. By constantly bringing up allegations of cheating and bringing no valuable evidence on the table, it makes the concept of democracy look stupid.

One example of concession was when Al Gore made a speech in 2000 stating, “Let there be no doubt while I strongly disagree with the court’s decision, I accept it. For the sake of our unity as people and the strength of our democracy, I offer my concession.” Keep in mind, Gore lost to Bush by a couple of votes in Florida.

Another example of a concession speech was when Mitt Romney lost the 2012 election and said, “At a time like this, we can’t risk partisan bickering and political posturing. Our leaders have to reach across to do the people’s work.” Even President Nixon himself, with the context of his Watergate scandal and all, stated, “Once the decision is made, we unite behind the man who is elected.”

When critically thinking, if you are a country thinking about changing to Democracy and look at the United States, you might laugh at how incompetent we are. It’s easy to fall into the “election is rigged” fallacy but everyone needs to have a real conversation about voting. We should ask questions like: How should we vote? What makes our elections safe? How can I trust the elections? Should we have a day off for people to vote?

Having a conversation and finding an impartial judgment is important, especially when it comes to voting. Our whole democracy is based on the people voting and if most people feel like they can’t do that or it’s unsafe, then true Democracy has not been practiced.

Regardless of your political stance, voting should be a number one priority. Making sure that the election process is safe and accessible to everyone is the most important thing to do.

Voting was never a political issue until now. This is a major problem relative to having a Democratic country. Our duty as Americans is to actively work with each other to find the best solutions for the people and is more important now than ever.

Lyndon Johnson talked about voting rights and stated, “I urge every member of both parties. Americans of all religions. Our mission is the oldest and the most basic in this country. To right wrong, to do justice, to serve man. In our time we have come to live with moments of great crises. But rarely, in any time, does an issue lay bare the secret heart of America itself.”

I call for Americans and politicians alike to work together on the issue of voting. Both parties, Democrats and Republicans, are at fault for not finding a proper solution. America is a democracy and at the heart of America, the right to vote is something that people shouldn’t mess with.

There are plenty of people to blame for it getting this bad; there are theories of election frauds. When it comes to voting, this is something that everyone, politicians and Americans alike should take seriously and put effort into it being resolved.