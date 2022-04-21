Reproductive rights aren’t a political debate

A banner hangs on the side of the Planned Parenthood of St. Louis building on May 29, 2020, after a state judge ruled against an attempt by the Gov. Mike Parson administration to shut down the lone abortion clinic in Missouri. (Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS) Photo credit: Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

There is a war on women’s rights- more specifically, women’s reproductive rights.

Since the beginning of 2022, politicians and officials have made multiple attempts to overturn Roe v Wade, a landmark decision by the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Constitution protects a pregnant women’s liberty in the decision of her pregnancy without government input or restriction.

In total, 21 state legislatures have enacted approximately 573 abortion restrictions since 2011 and 1,320 since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. There have been at least 90 abortion restrictions enacted in 2021 alone.

For the longest, pro-lifers and anti-abortionists have had their take on women’s decision to have an abortion. Now, we have politicians- which is made up of mostly white men are trying to ban abortion from the country completely.

Recently, a few states have made the decision to impose bans on abortion in their states completely including Texas, Florida, Oklahoma and Idaho.

While Oklahoma’s new laws will ban abortion [completely], Texas, Florida and Idaho will not allow abortions past 6-15 weeks unless there is a ‘reasonable’, medical reason.

Just a week ago, a 26-year-old Texas woman was arrested for her self-induced abortion. The issue sparked debate across the country and resulted in charges being dropped.

We are going to see a lot more of these kind of situations- and surely see a huge toll in the rate at which women will probably be critically injured or commit suicide [whether it’s intentional or not]- if we ban abortion in the US

Abortion is a basic health care necessity; every woman should be allowed access to abortion and similar resources as it involves her personal health and body.

Taking away a woman’s basic health care and resources will force her to resort to unhealthy and unsafe treatment, surgery, medicines, etc. and will further result in an increase of ‘illegal activity.’

Women deserve to choose what they want to do with their own bodies. Most politicians do not understand what women have to go through physically, mentally and emotionally when a woman becomes pregnant.

While there are some cases where women may have accidental pregnancies, it is not a politician’s job to fix or force an unwanted decision upon women because it does not affect them in the first place.

Around six-in-ten US adults (59%) say that abortion should be legal in all or most cases; 39% say it should be illegal in all or most cases, according to the Pew Research Center.

To be pro-life does not save lives and preventing a women from receiving an abortion is unethical, “There is little evidence in Alabama or any of the anti-abortion states, that the lives of women and children are seen as ‘sacred’ or minimally valued. If they were, states would not allow pregnant women and babies to die prematurely from preventable causes.”

Abortion laws are misogynistic and a power trip for men. It gives them the ability to control an aspect of a woman’s life. Abortions are medical procedures that many women undergo in order to secure their future.

The reasons for needing an abortion vary but the most common that are not considered life threatening in order are financial reasons, timing, partner related reasons, needing to focus caring on other children in the household, a pregnancy interfering with an educational or job opportunity, not being emotionally or mentally prepared, not bring matured or independent enough to raise a child, influence of family or friends, wanting a better life for the child than what they can provide, unwilling to give the child up for a adoption or not wanting keep the child and being a victim of rape or incest.

Politicians should be focused on other social issues like racism. A woman choosing what she wants to do with her body does not even benefit any man at all. A man who does not have any female reproductive body parts should not have the right to comment on what women can do with their bodies.

Politicians who are stealing these rights from women are affecting their social rights. Citizens need to help stop them from trying to make laws that change a person’s personal rights such as a woman’s decision with their pregnancy.

In states that are able to provide women with abortion service are lucky to have places like Plan Parenthood. A nonprofit organization that provides sexual healthcare in the United States and globally known for also assisting women in having legal abortions with minimized risks.

For women residing in the United States and do not have healthcare there are sites like Aid Access that provide women with safe abortion pills at a lower rate.

Abortions can be a very scary and traumatic experience for a women. It is important that women have access to these types of medical procedures that can potentially save their life.