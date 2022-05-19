Cerritos College’s counseling problem

Cerritos College a place where students go to succeed and improve their skills. Photo credit: Alexia Naranjo

The goal of Cerritos College’s counseling is to assist students in ensuring that they are taking the appropriate courses and are on the correct track.

Counseling visits had always been in person, but it wasn’t until the pandemic that everything went online, and that’s when the difficulties began to emerge.

Students began to grumble about the counselors and how little assistance they provided.

Nicole Lizarraga, a student at Cerritos College, said, “I last spoke with my counselor approximately two weeks ago when I went in to make sure I was taking the correct classes for summer.”

Lizarraga added, “I was told I had taken two classes that weren’t required for my major. Despite the fact that those two courses were suggested by the last counselor I spoke to.”

Students enroll in counseling to get a better knowledge of the course work required to reach their objective, thus when no assistance is offered and students lose faith in counselors.

Losing faith in counselors may lead to students figuring things out on their own, which may not end well and will result in extra work not just for the student but also for the counselor.

Perhaps improved communication between students and counselors is required to ensure that things are done correctly.

If you see that your counselor has not updated your portal, has made a mistake on a class, or has given you incorrect information, the best solution to fix the problem (according to students) is to speak up.

Counselors have numerous students to assist and may become disoriented or confused while assisting particular students, which is why they may require some time to unwind and gather their thoughts before assisting the following person.

Counselors, like students, have a lot on their plates and might be stressed; both counselors and students must recognize that everyone is doing their best to help.

Daniel Rodriguez, an Architecture major, remarked, “Most of my counseling encounters have been positive. The last time I met with my counselor, I was able to determine the final courses required and that I am on the proper track.”

Although many don’t know how their appointment will go, it is important to be prepared for anything that may happen.

When scheduling your session, make sure you have everything you need so that counselors can assist you as best they can.

“When the counselors make a mistake, I feel it is not solely their fault. Students are involved as well,” Karen Garcia said.

Garcia added, “Say anything if you see or believe something is amiss with the information they gave. They are entitled to make errors since we are all human. It is unavoidable.”

Many mistakes may be avoided by being prepared for the meeting. Prepare to ask all of your questions, and if you don’t understand or feel your question wasn’t addressed, ask again.

If students have any questions on where to make counseling appoints

The counseling department is here to help students with any questions they have, to make the college experience that much better.