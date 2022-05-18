Cerritos College expands course options for summer 2022 semester

Cerritos College fine arts building is one of the many buildings on campus offering courses this summer. Photo credit: Alexia Naranjo

Cerritos College has officially opened courses for summer 2022. With new course options, giving students a wider range to choose from.

Students attending the college can take English, history, science, arts and even film courses. All you have to do is go online to Cerritos College‘s Schedule+ website to see all the courses you can enroll in for the summer.

With Cerritos College adding new courses for the summer, it allows students to take courses they need sooner and not wait for the following semester to start.

Students can start enrolling for the summer session now to make sure they get a secure seat in the courses they need.

There are four different summer sessions students can choose from. The first one starts on May 23rd, then they all follow up from there.

Sumer 2022 session dates:

May 23 – June 30, 2022

June 20 – July 29, 2022

June 20 – August 12, 2022

July 5 – August 12, 2022

Students have the opportunity to take 1-week, 3-week, 6-week or even 9-week class sessions, leaving them with the chance to still enjoy their summer.

By checking Cerritos College Classes, students will be able to see if courses still have any seats open, closed or waitlisted.

If students see that there is a waitlist for the class, they can still enroll but it won’t be a for sure they will get in.

Teachers sometimes add the waitlisted students depending on the attendance they receive the first week the class starts.

Along with checking if there are any seats available, students will also be able to see what books are needed for the class by just clicking books next to the class of their option.

Cerritos College aims to allow students to take more courses for the summer that are needed in order for them to transfer, obtain a degree or for any reason.

If students are interested in signing up for the summer sessions and have any in-person classes, they will be required to have full vaccination status uploaded or an approved exemption will be needed.

For more information on what is needed to be allowed on campus visit the Cerritos College website for details at www.cerritos.edu/covid-19.