Bad Bunny breaking barriers

Alexia Naranjo, Staff Writer

May 8, 2022

Bad Bunny unlike many Latinx artists uses his social media and fame presence to express his gender fluidity and promotes diversity.

On May 2nd, Bad Bunny attended his first met gala. With the subject “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Bad Bunny took advantage of the opportunity to make another statement.

Although many are not a fan of his look, Bad Bunny was proud to wear his Burberry fashion look down the red carpet.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Bad Bunny arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

His attire for the evening includes Puerto Rican men’s and women’s fashion from the period. He chose a jacket with ruffles on the shoulders, a baby blue button-up long sleeve with a black tie, and a long skirt that attached to the jacket, which everyone was talking about.

Many know Bad Bunny for his creative ideas when it comes to fashion and for expressing himself through his music.

The met gala was the first of many opportunities he had to express his creative ideas.

From painting his nails to dressing like women just to spread the word on issues going on for women and the LGBTQ+ community.

For example, in his music video Yo Perreo Sola he dressed up as a trans woman, in a photoshoot with French fashion brand Jacquemus, Le Splash, with El Conejo Malo in a series of outfits, Bad Bunny continues to defy gender expectations by wearing a short pink dress with baby blue heels.

What makes this so amazing is that even after dressing this way, He is confident in his manhood.

His music videos and fashion challenge gender stereotypes, paving the way for more tolerance and acceptance for everyone.

Bad Bunny is not afraid to express himself, but it’s for this reason that he is a fan favorite. Not only does he makes stylish statements, but he also creates music that leaves everyone stunned.

Bad bunny YHLQMDLG had hit the boards a various amount of times. Making Bad Bunny the best Latinx artist.
Bad bunny YHLQMDLG had hit the boards a various amount of times. Making Bad Bunny the best Latinx artist. Photo credit: Alexia Naranjo

With $117 million collected over 35 gigs, ‘EL ULTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO’ is currently making history.

People use music as a way to escape from reality and clear their heads. An artist like Bad bunny making it that much easier to get into a vibe on top of spreading awareness.

Besides making history with his fashion and tours Bad Bunny continues to be the talk of the people as he lands a new role in a marvel film.

He landed a role as a new marvel character El Muerto. El Muerto is the newest anti-hero added to spider mans sony universe.

Although, This is not his first time being added to a film. Bad bunny also had a role in the third season of Narcos Mexico.

Bad Bunny does it all, He continues to make history as a Latinx artist in the United States. He is meant for greatness and his fans are here to support it all.

His uniqueness symbolizes this generation’s tailored individuality and Latin pride.

Bad Bunny is a member of today’s youthful stand-up and speak-out movement.

