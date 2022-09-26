iPad kids need to be stopped!

Here’s an elementary school student using an iPad to do a school project.

Parenting is a tough task, especially be the case when it comes to keeping your children in check.

According to a CNAssociates study, “94% of children ages 3 to 18 have internet access either through a computer or smartphone.”

Parents used to insist on making their kids more productive. Unfortunately, with the advent of technology, it seems parents are more likely to give their kids an iPad.

Giving a kid an iPad is at times a distraction and a means for a child to be distracted while a parent is out busy doing something else.

Inherently, giving a kid an iPad is not a bad thing. The iPad could be a perfect toy to use in moderation, so kids do not have to rely on it so much.

The issue is that this seems to be the way children are growing up now. What should be normal life experiences such as interaction and physical education, are now minimized.

In 2022, it is as easy to hand a child a phone as to hand them a lollipop. Everyone has phones in today’s day in age.

Studies have shown that children under 30 months can’t even learn from tv or smart devices, so why are parents handing these things to their babies?

Well, parents might find it easier and less work to hand over technology to get their baby to stop crying.

It may be useful at the moment and work to allow the parent peace and tranquility.

Technology has drawbacks for children like social skills, relationships, health problems, ability focus and the dangers of browsing.

But when should there be a stop? It is solely up to the parent?

This can lead to several issues like the child being dependent to a phone or iPad.

Jenny Radesky, MD, clinical instructor in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics at Boston University School of Medicine and a former fellow in pediatrics at Boston Medical Center, gave her thoughts on children and technology.

“If these devices become the predominant method to calm and distract young children, will they be able to develop their internal mechanisms of self-regulation?” Radesky said.

There needs to be a line drawn and responsibility on the parents half before creating a child dependent on their devices.

There are more questions than answers when it comes to children and technology.

Since technology has huge drawbacks for children, parents should limit the time for kids to spend on their iPads or technology.