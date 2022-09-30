Time to decriminalize weed for good

Here’s a photo of a hand lighting up a joint for a photo shoot for the Cannabis Business Journal taken back in 2014.

No matter how much time passes by, cannabis will always seems up for debate. Especially when it comes to drug testing before a job.

Why does an employer care what you do outside of work? You are not getting paid for being off the clock, so why do they care about what you do then?

It’s 2022, it’s time for weed to be decriminalized.

But that chance is halted by a small plastic cup and does not even have to be recent.

Weed can stay in your system for not only days or weeks but sometimes even months. You don’t even have to be a frequent smoker for it to stay in your system for long.

People of different backgrounds and age groups are now intaking cannabis products more than ever.

There is still that stigma that weed makes you move slowly and be lazy amongst other things like being a bad person. It’s time we realize how much it is actually helping others.

Cannabis has also helped many people who are struggling with their mental health. There are people with anxiety disorders who resort to a more natural way of relaxing instead of taking medications.

There are also others that help them ease the pain of a long-term injury and they should not feel the need to share that information with their employer if they do not want to.

We live in a world where there are Netflix shows about cooking with weed. When there are people unable to get a normal nine to five job for smoking weed on their own time.

The Farmer and the Felon is a weed company that is dedicated to helping out those incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana charges and together.

That is why it is ultimately a good thing that Gov. Newsom signed off on a new bill that protects employees from marijuana usage during off-the-clock hours.

No job should penalize their workers for something they do off the clock.

They would not penalize someone for grabbing a beer after work; both substances are used for the same reason: relaxation.

As we move forward more people realize that smoking weed does not make you a bad person or a good one. So why get judged solely on that?

A job should simply judge you for your performance and the hard work you put in.

In general, when it comes to marijuana we definitely come a long way but we are not done.

Laws are passed to legalize weed yet there are still people in prison for the possession of weed.

We can finally start helping people who were convicted for carrying weed and need to move forward with weed by freeing people with weed convictions.