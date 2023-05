Gallery | 3 Photos Susan Romero Jazlyn Rodriguez shares her studying techniques for the final exams.

Jazlyn Rodriguez, psychology major

“Definitely look over my notes.”

Christopher Sagastume, psychology major

“Just continue studying to get it memorized in my head until I just have it.”

Ruben Maldonado, business administration

“I study the night before. I’m not a big study person so I just kind of cram as much as I can the day before. I’m pretty good at tests so I’m pretty confident in that.”