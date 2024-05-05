Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the elevators on campus?

Denise Peaslee, assistant coach for women’s swimming and water polo

“Well, I’ve only used one elevator over here [the kinesiology building] and it usually smells gross. It wasn’t working for a long period of time which was kind of unfortunate because I had back surgery and walking up stairs was very difficult. And then I had a class over in the business building, I think, and that elevator seemed fine.”

Corey Gutierrez, communications major

“I feel like they work, but they’re unstable a little bit… I think we should have maybe two, cause I know if you’re going up or you’re going down, for example this building [the social science building], and then there’s only one elevator, like it’s real hard to go up right away so you run late to class or you run late to go to your other class.”

Richard Carlos, welding major

“On the few that I have gone on, they’re honestly pretty slow… Most of them, I think, are pretty good and I think they should just add more… There are some students who need it more than more than others so I just say bring more.”