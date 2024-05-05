Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Guests enjoy lemonade served in Hello Kitty shaped drinkware.

Downtown Downey hosts Hello Kitty and Friends Night Market

2
The city of Oakland with the Athletics logo faded in front of it.

Oakland falls victim to Vegas once again

3
Daniel Mah (left) Dr Garica (middle) and Timothy keadey (right) Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz

Chinese club brings Kung Fu to Cerritos

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Free Speech Zone: What do you think about the elevators on campus?

Byline photo of Andrew Pilani
Andrew Pilani, Staff WriterMay 5, 2024
Denise+Peaslee+giving+her+thoughts+about+elevators+on+campus.+Photo+credit%3A+Andrew+Pilani
Denise Peaslee giving her thoughts about elevators on campus. Photo credit: Andrew Pilani

Denise Peaslee, assistant coach for women’s swimming and water polo

“Well, I’ve only used one elevator over here [the kinesiology building] and it usually smells gross. It wasn’t working for a long period of time which was kind of unfortunate because I had back surgery and walking up stairs was very difficult. And then I had a class over in the business building, I think, and that elevator seemed fine.”

 

Corey Gutierrez giving his thoughts about elevators on campus. (Andrew Pilani)

Corey Gutierrez, communications major

“I feel like they work, but they’re unstable a little bit… I think we should have maybe two, cause I know if you’re going up or you’re going down, for example this building [the social science building], and then there’s only one elevator, like it’s real hard to go up right away so you run late to class or you run late to go to your other class.”

 

Richard Carlos giving his thoughts about elevators on campus. (Andrew Pilani)

Richard Carlos, welding major

“On the few that I have gone on, they’re honestly pretty slow… Most of them, I think, are pretty good and I think they should just add more… There are some students who need it more than more than others so I just say bring more.”

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Andrew Pilani
Andrew Pilani, Staff Writer
Andrew Pilani is an inquisitive staff writer for Talon Marks covering politics and general goings on. He’s interested in investigative journalism and exposing public corruption. Outside of journalism, Andrew spends his time being a guinea pig for his cosmetologist brother, perusing his 3k+ music playlist, and keeping up with schoolwork. “It'll be done in time,” were his last words before missing a deadline.
More to Discover
More in Free Speech Zone
Nathan Nolasczo explains how artificial intelligence has its pros and cons.
Free Speech Zones: What Are Your Thoughts on Artificial Intelligence?
Adonis Colocho, psychology major
Free Speech Zone: Are You Tired of Seeing Taylor Swift?
Amber Fields giving their thoughts on the situation at the border.
Free Speech Zone: What do you think about Texas going against the Fed?
Maybe more routes. Theres certain routes but theres not enough routes to get to a place or destination.
Free Speech Zone: What is Something Public Transportation Should Improve On?
Myles Williams gives his thoughts on recent smash and grabs.
Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about recent smash and grabs?
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.
Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?
More in Opinion
The city of Oakland with the Athletics logo faded in front of it.
Oakland falls victim to Vegas once again
Photo graphic of Jontay Porter. Photo credit: Jonathan Diaz
Inconsistent ruling on and off the court
Different flags of the African Diaspora with fists raised in solidarity Photo credit: Ifeoma Utom
The African diaspora: Stop fighting, come together!
Illustration of a Watermelon, a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, with the phrase Free Palestine! Photo credit: Laura Bernal
Gaza: keep talking about it
Graphic of Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara at a casino.
Shohei Ohtani was always innocent
Photo graphic of J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar performing with Coles latest mixtape cover art in the background.
J. Cole ruined his rap reputation with an apology

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in