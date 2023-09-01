Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?

Vanesa Molina and Emily Maciel
September 1, 2023
Dante+Rojas+says+guys+face+more+peer+pressure.
Emily Maciel
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.

Dante Rojas, Art and Design Major

“I feel like guys, cause they’re more stressed and get easily weakened while girls are more confident and intelligent all while boys stress out, I stress out.”

 

Becerra thinks guys face more peer pressure. (Vanesa Molina)

Ashlee Becerra, Elementary Education Major

“Guys because they’re supposed to seem more tough than girls are and if they don’t do something they look weak.”

 

Villalobos thinks girls face more peer pressure. (Vanesa Molina)

Isaak Villalobos, Graphic Designs Major

“I think girls, I would say because of the toxic masculinity culture in comp society as well as peer pressure from stuff like celebrities and social media. It definitely has played a role in how women perceive themselves.”
About the Contributors
Vanesa Molina, Staff Writer
Vanesa Molina is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news, arts and entertainment and social media. In her free time she enjoys reading books and listening to music as well as spending her time outdoors. After Cerritos College she plans to attend the University of Southern California.
Emily Maciel, Staff Writer
Emily Maciel is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news and sports. When she’s not reporting you can find her at Kincaid Field or Angels Stadium where she turns her love for baseball into work. She hopes to transfer to Cal State University Dominguez Hills in 2024 and work for the MLB one day.

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
