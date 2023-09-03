Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Free Speech Zone: How do you feel about recent smash and grabs?

Ifeoma Utom and Layla Hernandez
September 3, 2023
Myles+Williams+gives+his+thoughts+on+recent+smash+and+grabs.
Ifeoma Utom
Myles Williams gives his thoughts on recent smash and grabs.

Myles Williams, Biology Major

“I think that we [still] need to address the problem. We need to start realizing and start doing research into what’s going on, why are people doing this, what’s going on economically, what’s going on instability-wise… within our own community, let’s see what other people can do or what we can do.”

 

Chelsea Rodriguez gives her thoughts on recent smash and grabs. (Ifeoma Utom )

Chelsea Rodriguez, Psychology Major

“I know some people say ‘Oh, who cares’ because they are big companies, but it puts the people that you are working with in danger, and it also creates panic for people.”

 

Anthanasia Thomaras gives her thoughts on recent smash and grabs.

Athanasia Thomaras, Aerospace Engineering Major

“It’s so concerning that they haven’t really done anything to try and stop it, I’m just hoping it gets resolved.”

 
About the Contributors
Ifeoma Utom, Staff Writer
Ifeoma Utom is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering opinion, community news, and social media amongst our many other outlets! When she is not reporting, Ifeoma enjoys spending her free time with friends, listening to music and catching up on a good book. After her time here at Cerritos, Ifeoma plans to continue on in her studies as an upcoming journalist, securing her Bachelor’s degree and exploring where this wonderful world of journalism takes her.
Layla Hernandez, Staff Writer
Layla Hernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and community. Hernandez enjoys reading, listening to music, spending time with friends and writing. They hope to transfer to San Francisco State University in 2024 and one day travel writing about art.

