Stop enticing our children with fast food

It’s no secret the United States has a fast food problem which has led to obesity skyrocketing in the country.

Some people may be addicted to fast food subconsciously without even noticing it.

Oftentimes in the U.S., it feels like they value the money they make and don’t care who it hurts in the process or the long run.

There needs to be more awareness to get people with this addiction more help and less marketing from money-hungry fast-food chain owners of their chain that target children.

Fast food is like a drug that’s not talked about and is also glorified in commercials.

Due to unhealthy fast foods being so easily and readily available to people in a matter of minutes, the U.S. is the fattest developed country in the world.

Unfortunately, almost 42 percent of American adults are obese, an unprecedented number for a developed country.

Almost 50 percent of American Black and Latino adults in the U.S. are obese due to them being easily targeted because of how easy and cheap the food is to acquire.

Adults aren’t the only people being targeted but unfortunately, it’s far too easy to entice innocent children that don’t know better.

Like many adults in the U.S., the children of this country have also seen an uptick and spike in obesity rates for years now.

Different tactics fast food chains use to entice children to want to go and come back are including a toy in the meal or just the colorful packaging or commercials they air specifically aimed at kids.

This creates a bad habit for children at a young age that’s hard to break and can and will eventually lead to them getting older, obese and continuing to eat these convenient but unhealthy foods.

Nationally it should be a crime to target children just for monetary purposes and the cartoony characters and depictions that are in commercials are banned similar to what Mexico did.

Getting addicted to fast food starts at a young age and continues as you get older.

For many that are addicted, trying to quit is hard similar to cigarettes, it feels like you get withdrawals when you don’t eat it and find yourself craving it immensely.

Eating extremely processed foods has been proven to potentially shorten your lifespan.

In the United States, it feels like the government doesn’t care about their people’s health since they aren’t doing anything or regulating the marketing of unhealthy foods to children.

It’s unfortunate that even with knowledge of all this vital information, fast food chains continue to market and advertise to little kids because they know they’re some of their biggest consumers.

Our leaders need to take action and change or regulate commercialization or the quality of food at fast food restaurants because they aren’t looking at the health of this country and realizing that fast food is taking a toll on the people and children of the U.S.