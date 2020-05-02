Off the Field: Bring back live sports

With ESPN running out of fresh material to air, with the other option being to keep airing games as old and stale as the Cheeto deep in the crevice of the couch, they are looking to the outside the traditional “box” of tools at their disposal.

Enter the Korean Baseball Organization which, according to many news reports, are in negotiations with former games being broadcast in the U.S.

This is a great idea in my opinion, as it opens American exposure to a league many on this side are unaware of until a specific player is “Posted” or put up for auction by the original team to American major-league teams.

They are currently doing spring training in Korea and the season is scheduled for May 5 season opener.

This is the best news and the best-case scenario for a sports-starved country like the U.S.

Remember that not all of the players are doing so with hopes of landing a contract with MLB and/or completely fine just playing in Korea.

But some do have the hopes of making the move. Think of their efforts as an addition to all 30 of the major league teams.

Perhaps even some of the American-born players are just fine, keeping playing in Korea with no hopes of attempting to come back and play for an American team.

With players like the 2010 Rookie of the Year and last season’s batting average champion,Slugging percentage and On base percentage leader Yang Eui-ji repeat this upcoming season?

Can former Dodger and current Kiwoom Heroes RBI leader Jerry Sands repeat his 113 Runs batted in or even best it?

Will starting Pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong repeat his already low 2.29 Earned Run Average?

Can another former Dodger Josh Lindblom recreate his dominant form for the Doosan Bears 2019 season in which he dominated opponents with his 20 wins, innings pitched, winning percentage, and strikeouts?

Can Casey Kelly and Hank Conger find their way back into Major league baseball with a strong season in Korea?

There are many interesting ways a viewer can see the KBO if the league and ESPN can come to an agreement to air the games.

Hopefully they do come to some sort of an agreement.

The country needs a distraction from the non-stop coverage of the Coronavirus.

This TV would be on board, tuned in to catch as much as possible.

Get it done KBO, get to it ESPN.

Bring it on.