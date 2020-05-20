The baddest man on the planet returns to the ring

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson proclaimed in a video released Monday, May 11, 2020, that he is back. Tyson retired from boxing in 2005. Photo Credit: Mark Heim | [email protected]

Mike Tyson, 53, is making his way back to the ring after 15 years of retirement.

This move by Tyson can go both ways as a good and a bad thing.

The way Tyson finished his career 15 years ago is not the way you want to go out as a boxing legend. He needs to finish on top with a belt in his hands.

The bad thing about his comeback is most boxers like himself who decide to return to the ring don’t usually box better at all. Most of them go out the same way they left.

In a recent video on Tyson’s Instagram, it shows the hard-punching boxer still moving at an unbelievable speed and power.

Watching him throw these vicious uppercuts and punches really made you feel bad for the trainer who was absorbing all of the hits from Tyson.

At the end of the video, Tyson concludes by saying, “I’m back”.

With the boxing world ecstatic about his return, is it actually a smart move to make a comeback?

This could be the perfect lockdown story. Prove me wrong.

Some fans, including myself, are a little worried about how Tyson will perform based on examples set by other fighters competing past their prime.

One thing that a lot of people go through in their 40’s, 50’s and so on is their brain telling them that they can move a certain way they did when they were young; however, their bodies tell them otherwise.

This could be the phase that Tyson is going through.

Tyson’s motive for coming back to the ring is to raise money for charity, but we all know there’s more to his motive.

What exactly is Tyson trying to prove? Can Tyson last a whole 12 rounds of boxing?

Towards the end of his career, Tyson went on to lose six of his last eight fights in the ring due to the fact that he was fighting better and younger fighters.

Could this be the reason why he’s actually coming back? To prove to the haters and doubters that he can win consecutive matches?

Tyson is hungry for a win and it shows. The legendary boxer hasn’t won a match since 2003 and lastly fought in 2005.

If Tyson was to win any matches, it would have to be against older boxers like himself.

For example, Evander Holyfield, an old nemesis of Tyson, recently tweeted that he himself is also making a comeback to the ring to raise money for charity.

The interesting fact is that Holyfield holds a two-win record against Tyson when dueling each other.

There’s your match! Tyson vs. Holyfield part three: two legends going at it one last time.

If Tyson is looking to fight the best in boxing right now, it’s probably a bad idea, even for someone who was considered the baddest man on the planet.