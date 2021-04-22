Julian Edelman isn’t Hall of Fame worthy, despite remarkable career

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) makes a catch against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Houston. Photo credit: The Providence Journal/TNS

There is no doubt that Julian Edelman is one of the better slot receivers of our generation. With three Super Bowl rings and a 2019 Super Bowl MVP to his name, there is no uncertainty that the former Patriot has had a successful career.

With that being said, successful does not mean Hall of Fame worthy.

After 12 years of being a New England Patriot, Edelman is calling it a career.

Following his retirement, many people have been debating whether or not Edelman has had a Canton worthy career.

There really should not be a debate. Edelman retires with zero All Pros and zero Pro Bowls.

No wide receiver, let alone any player ever enshrined, has made the Hall of Fame with zero Pro Bowls to their name.

Edelman ranks 75th all time in career receptions, just in front of Green Bay Packers legendary receiver Jordy Nelson. In 12 years of professional football, he only had 36 receiving touchdowns which ranks in the 200s column.

His career yards rank 156th, just ahead of fullback Larry Centers.

These are nowhere near Hall of Fame numbers.

There are plenty of other wide receivers who deserve the gold jacket more than the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Former Green Bay Packer Sterling Sharpe had a career full of accomplishments. Sharpe was a three time All Pro and a five time Pro Bowler.

He led the league twice in receiving touchdowns and three times in receiving yards.

Former Pittsburgh Steeler and two time Super Bowl winner Hines Ward was also a three time All Pro and a four time Pro Bowler.

Both of these receivers are not Hall of Famers.

Ward had 380 more catches than Edelman, over 5,000 more receiving yards and over twice as many receiving touchdowns.

The only argument that Edelman’s supporters have is his playoff performances and numbers. They claimed he dominated when it mattered the most.

Edelman’s playoff numbers are spectacular. He is second in postseason catches and yards behind Hall of Fame receiver, and arguably the greatest receiver of all time, Jerry Rice.

Unfortunately for Edelman, getting enshrined in Canton is not based on 19 games, playoffs or not. Having Hall of Fame moments is not the same as having a Hall of Fame career.

Hines Ward was also a playoff legend with a similar amount of postseason yards as Edelman but twice as many touchdown catches. Just like Edelman, Ward also has a Super Bowl MVP to his name.

There is no doubt Edelman has had a great career. But keep in mind he has played on great teams, with arguably the greatest quarterback and coach of all time in Tom Brady and Bill Belichik.

Edelman has also been plagued by injuries, playing roughly only about five full seasons throughout his career.

Not to mention the man was caught and suspended for using a performance enhancing substance in 2018.

The Hall of Fame case for Julian Edelman is not really a case at all. He does not have the accolades nor statistics to ever put on the Gold jacket.