Steph wins all-star game with unforgettable performance

Steph Curry makes a shot for the Golden State Warriors in 2015. Photo Credit: “2015” by rocor is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Over the years the NBA all-star weekend has given fans lots of fond memories as the game’s biggest superstars take center stage for one night, at the 2022 all-star game in Cleveland, Steph Curry’s record 16 3-pointers and 50 points stole the show.

The glorified exhibition game has been tweaked in recent years, a new scoring format keeps the game close and entertaining in the fourth quarter and the 23 all-stars are now drafted by the two players who received the most votes by the fans.

That’s how you get team LeBron versus team Durant.

However, one thing has remained a constant when it comes to the all-star game, most players are going through the motion, trying to avoid injury, with the outlier being a couple players that clearly want to win game’s Kobe Bryant trophy (MVP).

The top three scorers, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers with 36 points (team Durant), Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks with 30 points (team LeBron), and Curry with a game-high 50 points (team LeBron), of the Golden State Warriors.

But no one was getting in the way of Curry’s night, not even a halftime ceremony that celebrated the 75 greatest players in NBA history.

Curry scored 24 first half points, knocking down six 3-pointers for 18 points in the second quarter alone. As if that wasn’t enough of a show already, Curry scored 21 points in the third quarter behind seven more 3-pointers.

In typical Curry fashion, the NBA 3-point line from 23 feet away was too easy for him, so the fans were loving his shots from 37 and 34 feet in the third quarter.

“This guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm, and when he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, whatever you are watching on, you think it’s going in every time,” James said.

The new scoring format played perfectly into the hands of LeBron James in the fourth quarter, who happened to be the unofficial host of all-star weekend as a former member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and a native son of Akron, Ohio.

The first team to 163 would be the winner of the game.

So with the game hanging in the balance, team LeBron was leading 161-160, when LeBron took the final shot and hit the game-winner with a fadeaway jump shot from the baseline to make 163-160 score official.