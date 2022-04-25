Cerritos softball shuts out Santiago Canton

Cerritos softball shuts out SCC 2-0 in a defensive game at Nancy Kelly Field. Starting pitcher Samantha Islas started in the circle for the Falcons after getting the save in the previous two games.

The Falcon’s defense came ready to play as they got the Hawks out in order to retire the first inning. Islas recorded a K, while the other two batters popped up in the infield.

The Falcons got to work early in the bottom of the first as they kept their inning alive on two outs. Richere Leduc and Alyssa Sotelo both grounded out to the infield.

Brooklyn Bedolla was walked at the plate on ball four, Bedolla went on to steal second base on a pitch as Vicky Najera was up to bat.

With Bedolla on second in scoring position, Najera made good contact on the ball as she doubled to left-center in the gap for an RBI to score the first run for the Falcons as Bedolla scored.

With Najera on second base, Maddy Guillen connected on a ball and doubled to left-field as Najera rounded third and ran to home plate for the Falcons’ second and last score of this ballgame.

Negasse Williams would go down swinging at the plate for the third out as Cerritos took the 2-0 lead over the Hawks. The Falcon’s defense would go back to work in the top of the second inning.

This Falcons defense has been fast-flying to the ball as they communicate well and play for each other out there, besides the first batter in the top of the second to be struck by a pitch, Cerritos held the Hawks to four out in order innings.

“Going into this we knew that they were ranked ahead of us I think ranked two,” Bedolla says, “They were very aggressive swinging at the first pitch at any pitches, we just really wanted to back ‘Sam’ up because we all just really wanted it.”

“We came out with the intention of we’re gonna win and we’re gonna get it, we’re going to protect ‘Sam’ and everyone else on this team,” Bedolla said.

Offensively the Falcons struggled to get any hits and runners on base after the first inning as they went down in order three times after the bottom of the second inning.

“She’s a very great pitcher, there’s a reason they’re ranked two,” Bedolla said, “Coming out early there was a lot more intention than the other inning.”

Falcon’s record now improves to 28-10 with two remaining conference games on their schedule until the playoffs.

“Very excited,” Bedolla states, “I think we can go far with all the talent we have on this team it’s an all-freshman team, and I’m really just excited to play.”

“I believe we’ve been ready since the fall, we all just came together really strong and told each other hey we just came back from covid so let’s finish strong and give it everything we got to go to the top,” Islas said.

Islas’ win record now improves to (20-6) finishing with three K’s as Cerritos win record improves to 28-10.