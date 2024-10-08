Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Categories:

Cerritos makes it five straight wins

Byline photo of Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff WriterOctober 8, 2024
Duran Ventura
#32 Lillianna Peterson running up a make a great hit

Cerritos with a 8-2 record against non-league conference opponents. Look to make their four game winning streak to five against El Camino, but what is most impressive is Cerritos has won 12 straight sets.

El Camino has been struggling of late with a 3-8 record to start the year. Before the match was about to start, it was announced that Cerritos setter Sydney May will not play today due to undisclosed injury.

Cerritos started with Setter Leeya Rubio, Middle Blocker Brisa Cortez, Outside Hitter Monserrat Rodriguez, Middle Blocker Jaqueline Torres, Outside Hitter Jasmine Soto-Castro, Opposite Lillianna Peterson, and Priscilla Castillo as Libero.

With the opening serve, Cerritos dominated from the start with middle blocker Torres getting kills early in the first set. Setter Rubio assisting in kills to Soto-Castro, and Cortez and Monserrat Rodriguez getting the final kill to win the first set 25-14.

In the second set, El Camino came out flying and giving it Cerritos make it 10-7 in the set, Cerritos battled back to make 19-19. Peterson ,Brisa Cortez and Rubio dominated the second and led the comeback as Soto-Castro got the final kill to win the second set 25-19.

Rubio said, “I was just telling them, let’s just keep it together. Let’s do our job. Let’s not try to do anything too difficult. Let’s keep it simple. Let’s do what we do best and let’s just play as a team. That’s all. That’s all you can really do in that situation.”

In the third set Cerritos look to finish off El Camino Soto-Castro and Peterson taking control of the game. Juliette Casillas making her presence known in the game and Castillo diving for the ball to keep it in play as Cortez getting the final kill to win the third and final set 25-15 and the game with 3-0.

Peterson got a remarkable 16 kills, Rodriguez had 12 and Rubio with an amazing 33 assists and 15 digs in the game. Cerritos has now won five games in a row and 15 straight sets.

Coach Kari Hemmerling said, “You know, you don’t want the teams to have any kind of hope and so if you can just get in and get out, told them it’s a business trip, anytime you have a way to, it’s a business trip and we just got to take care of business.”

Cerritos is away and will face conference opponent Compton on Oct. 11 at 12 p.m.

Cerritos road dominance continues as they defeat El Camino to continue their impressive run of form.
Duran Ventura
#3 Brisa Cortez, #18 Jasmine Soto-Castro and #12 Monserrat Rodriguez getting ready for El Camino to serve.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Duran Ventura
Duran Ventura, Staff Writer
Duran Ventura is sports writer for Cerritos College’s Talon Marks. This is his first year in journalism. He hopes to work for ESPN and cover games for the NHL and the FIFA World Cup for Fox Sports.
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
#1 Trinidad Arizmendi saving Mt. San Jacinto free kick
Falcons ended Non-Conference play with a draw
Monserrat Rodriguez spiking volleyball down
Cerritos brings out brooms once again
The 5 QB taken in the first round in their college uniform.
All time worst QB Class(2021)?
Erick Velasco celebrating after scoring a penalty
Offensive explosion catapults Cerritos to victory
#18 Jasmine Soto-Castro going for the ball to maker a kill.
The Falcons destroy the Roadrunners on the road
Evan Tomich #6 looking towards the end zone Sept. 21.
Falcons drop first home game against the Pirates
More in Women's Sports
#9 Isabel Vasquez attempting to stop #5 Alyssa Ramos from making a pass.
Cerritos loses 5-1 at home to Santiago Canyon
#11 Jenna Santos whips in a free kick Sep.6
Underdog Falcons complete comeback with extra time strike
Defensive Specialist Priscilla Castillo (in blue) focusing on the ball
Cerritos drops battle of the undefeated
#11 Jenna Santos prepares to take a free kick Aug.27
Falcons draw season opener after two late goals
The Cerritos College women’s wrestling team proudly holding up a one and the State Championship banner after claiming the title for the second consecutive season.
Women's wrestling wins back-to-back at State
Carranza about to let the ball fly. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez
Photo Gallery: Falcons softball dominate the LA Harbor Seahawks