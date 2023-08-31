Back-to-Back sweeps for the Falcons

The Cerritos Women’s volleyball team has gone back-to-back to complete sweeps in the first two games of their season.

The Falcons dominated from beginning to end against their opponents the Santa Ana Dons.

Coach Hemmerling spoke on how the Falcons have been able to start off hot despite the struggles last season.

“The beautiful thing about the community college level is that you could have one of your worst seasons ever and the next year you could have one of your best,” Coach Hemmerling said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hemmerling continued by stating, “We have more bodies, we have more options, and kids that just came in as winners, and six of them played in high school and the chemistry they have, you can’t teach that.”

The two teams went back and forth during the first set exchanging leads until they got around to the 10-point mark.

The Falcons picked it up and were able to get a lead of eight points.

The Dons were able to gain a few more points but it wouldn’t be enough as Cerritos went on to win the set 25-16.

The second set of the game seemed destined to be a more competitive set.

This set was a little sloppier to start for both teams due to the fact that there were several service errors from both teams.

It was 7-8 in the middle of the set, and it felt like both teams were scoring due to the errors committed.

But then, similar to the first set, the Falcons started taking over once both teams hit the double-digit mark.

The Falcons took a 2-0 lead by winning the second set, 25-15.

The third set and final set of the game was completely one-sided.

The Falcons realized they had a chance to end this game and they decided to go out in convincing fashion, winning the set, 25-11.

They were up by many points during each set but won the third set and completed the game up by a whopping 14 points.

Freshman Juliette Casillas explains how she is able to remain consistent while having a huge lead and not getting comfortable when they’re up by double digits in every set.

“Speaking for myself as a player I feel like when it’s competitive it just makes me drive my energy farther and harder,” says Casillas.

Her teammate Riley Leija, also a freshman, adds to that by saying “I think just having a good mindset all the way through and keeping the energy really good is all that really matters.”

The Falcons are off to a great start this season with a 2-0 record.

Of course, there are a lot more games to be played in the season but it’s a great way to set the tone for the rest of the season.

The Falcon’s next game is their first road game of the year as they take on the Southwestern Jaguars and hope to remain undefeated when they return home.