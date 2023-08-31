Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

2
Staff members of the ASCC program welcoming students with a smile and some Canes.

Welcome to Cerritos play day

3
The city of Cerritos is considering cutting the Cerritos on Wheels bus program.

City transit faces uncertain future

Upcoming Events
  • August 28, 2023 – Art Gallery Exhibit - STOCK FOOTAGE AND OUTTAKES A Selection of Works by Gronk
    , Art Gallery
    Art Gallery - FA 107
  • August 29, 2023 – Free Coffee & Art with Gronk
    11:00 am, Art Gallery
    Art Gallery - FA 107
  • September 6, 2023Majors Exploration Fair
    10:00 am, General
    Library Sidewalk
  • September 6, 2023Scholarship Workshop
    11:00 am, General
    MP 213
  • September 8, 2023 – Counseling's Instagram Q&A Every Friday
    8:00 am, Social Media Connect
  • September 12, 2023 – Suicide Prevention - Heart Wall Installation
    11:00 am, General
    Falcon Square
  • September 13, 2023 – Board of Trustees Meeting
    7:00 pm, Meeting
    Cheryl A. Epple Board Room
  • September 14, 2023Time Management Workshop
    11:00 am, General
    Zoom
  • September 14, 2023 – Suicide Prevention Presentation
    12:00 pm, Health
  • September 15, 2023 – Counseling's Instagram Q&A Every Friday
    8:00 am, Social Media Connect
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Back-to-Back sweeps for the Falcons

Emily Maciel and Michael Delgado
August 31, 2023
Cerritos+and+Santa+Ana+lining+up+for+the+next+set.
Michael Delgado
Cerritos and Santa Ana lining up for the next set.

The Cerritos Women’s volleyball team has gone back-to-back to complete sweeps in the first two games of their season.

The Falcons dominated from beginning to end against their opponents the Santa Ana Dons.

Coach Hemmerling spoke on how the Falcons have been able to start off hot despite the struggles last season.

“The beautiful thing about the community college level is that you could have one of your worst seasons ever and the next year you could have one of your best,” Coach Hemmerling said.

Story continues below advertisement

Hemmerling continued by stating, “We have more bodies, we have more options, and kids that just came in as winners, and six of them played in high school and the chemistry they have, you can’t teach that.”

The two teams went back and forth during the first set exchanging leads until they got around to the 10-point mark.

The Falcons picked it up and were able to get a lead of eight points.

The Dons were able to gain a few more points but it wouldn’t be enough as Cerritos went on to win the set 25-16.

The second set of the game seemed destined to be a more competitive set.

This set was a little sloppier to start for both teams due to the fact that there were several service errors from both teams.

It was 7-8 in the middle of the set, and it felt like both teams were scoring due to the errors committed.

But then, similar to the first set, the Falcons started taking over once both teams hit the double-digit mark.

The Falcons took a 2-0 lead by winning the second set, 25-15.

The third set and final set of the game was completely one-sided.

The Falcons realized they had a chance to end this game and they decided to go out in convincing fashion, winning the set, 25-11.

They were up by many points during each set but won the third set and completed the game up by a whopping 14 points.

Freshman Juliette Casillas explains how she is able to remain consistent while having a huge lead and not getting comfortable when they’re up by double digits in every set.

“Speaking for myself as a player I feel like when it’s competitive it just makes me drive my energy farther and harder,” says Casillas.

Her teammate Riley Leija, also a freshman, adds to that by saying “I think just having a good mindset all the way through and keeping the energy really good is all that really matters.”

The Falcons are off to a great start this season with a 2-0 record.

Of course, there are a lot more games to be played in the season but it’s a great way to set the tone for the rest of the season.

The Falcon’s next game is their first road game of the year as they take on the Southwestern Jaguars and hope to remain undefeated when they return home.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Falcons celebrating together after sweeping the Golden West Rustlers, 3-0
Lady Falcons sweep Golden West, 3-0
Running back No. 22 Isaiah Blevins making a run with the ball trying to help out the offense.
Falcons face San Jacinto eagles in preseason scrimmage
Picture of an NFL football on a football field. Photo credit: Parker Anderson
Five NFL contenders and pretenders
Wander Franco smiling at the camera before playing a game with the Charlotte Stone Crabs.
Rays All Star Wander Franco accused of a relationship with a 14-year-old girl
Colby Owens, whos a Sophomore at Cerritos College and is part of the Track and Field team, poses for a headshot near the bleachers.
Meet Colby Owens, an authentic Baltimore native
Jazzmine Davis jumps over hurdles throughout her race as she looks to win more records for Cerritos College.
Jazzmine Davis, record-breaker and track phenom
More in Top Stories
People flock to the stage as Vicky Chavarria, 2022 Drag Latina winner, performs tribute to famed singer Selena Quintanilla.
Love is in the air at Downey's Pride Festival
Vendor is selling and showing off her product to a customer.
Downey night market brings joy and talent together
The Hawaiian Gardens neighbors voice their concerns about Lee Ware pool incident that occurred on June 30.
Pool reopens after child nearly drowns
Rows of clubs set up along each other for students to interact with.
Students rush to meet the clubs
Astrology signs going around as the book opens shining.
Astrology: psychology’s distant pseudo cousin
The city of Cerritos is considering cutting the Cerritos on Wheels bus program.
City transit faces uncertain future
More in Volleyball
Cerritos College Womens Volleyball
Falcons steamroll through ELAC 3-0
Kaydence Portillo spike
Falcons sweep Long Beach 3-0
Falcons Timeout
Falcon's Volleyball's tough loss against Bulls
Carissa serve
Falcon's volleyball suffers tough loss versus Eagles
Freshman Jayda Hamete goes up for a spike against East Los Angeles on Wednesday October 20th. Cerritos went on to sweep ELAC in three games. Photo credit: Courtesy of Jayda Hamete
Women's volleyball looks to finish conference strong
Gladys Garcia hitting the ball back in and interesting way. managing to hit it back before it hits their court.
Falcon Women's Volleyball team is defeated by El Camino College Warriors
About the Contributors
Emily Maciel, Staff Writer
Emily Maciel is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news and sports. When she’s not reporting you can find her at Kincaid Field or Angels Stadium where she turns her love for baseball into work. She hopes to transfer to Cal State University Dominguez Hills in 2024 and work for the MLB one day.
Michael Delgado, Sports Editor
Michael Delgado is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon. He is a huge fan of Hip-Hop and enjoys watching YouTube. He loves watching the NFL and NBA and plans to start a podcast in the near future.

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *