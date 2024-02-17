Cerritos Beach Volleyball lose in double header

The Cerritos College beach volleyball fell to a .500 record on the season after suffering two losses on Feb. 16 to Irvine Valley College and the University of Saint Katherine.

This was by far going to be the toughest matchup for the Lady Falcons so far this season and it showed throughout the day.

Cerritos would matchup first against Irvine Valley College as they would fall 3-2 with the duo of Jenni Solano and Emily Gutierrez picking up a 2-1 victory while Judit Navarro and Kira Magdaleno won in a convincing 2-0 sweep.

These would be the only two wins Cerritos would see all day as the team struggled with pairs number 1-3 and were all handed a sweep from Irvine City College.

The duos of Jayda Harris-Amete and Leeya Rubio, Maddison Borja, and Monserrat Rodriguez would both be in competitive matchups against IVC but would both fall short losing 16-21 in both sets.

Pair number 2 with Jasmine Soto-Castro and Brisa Cortez suffered the most brutal defeats of the day losing 0-2 and being outscored in both sets 42-15.

Soto-Castro and Cortez would show major improvements in their second match against USK.

Although they would be defeated it wasn’t an easy sweep for USK as they won the first set 20-22 and the second 18-21.

It was a rough day for the Falcons especially against USK as they would hand them a 5-0 defeat.

USK was a more bigger and dominant team in this match-up against the Falcons outscoring them 211-139 in total points scored.

With 12 games remaining on the season, there is still tons of room for improvement for the Falcons.

The Cerritos College beach volleyball’s team next games are against Moorpark and Bakersfield at Long Beach City on Feb. 23.

