Falcons bounce back after recent struggles

The Lady Falcons come out victorious in matchups against Moorpark and Bakersfield after losing their last three games.

A much needed win for the Falcons as they won both games with identical results of 3-2.

Their first game of the day against Moorpark kicked off at 9 am where the Falcons would see the three duos of Jenni Solano and Emily Gutierrez, Madison Borja and Monserrat Rodriguez, Judit Navarro, and Kira Magdaleno, come out on top while Jasmine Soto-Castro and Brisa Cortez, and Jayda Harris-Amete and Leeya Rubio fell short.

Soto-Castro and Cortez were involved in a great back-and-forth matchup against Moorpark but would lose in the final set 9-15 and on the other hand Harris-Amete and Rubio struggled to find momentum losing in a sweep.

But Harris-Amete and Rubio would bounce back from the previous loss and handed a sweep to Bakersfield.

Gallery • 14 Photos Michael Delgado Emily Gutierrez saving the ball while Jennis Solano is behind her.

Solano and Gutierrez would join the sweep party and went on to defeat Bakersfield, this duo continues their dominance as they hold an 11-1 record as a duo with 9 of those victories coming in a sweep fashion.

These two sweep victories would give the Falcons an early 2-0 lead on Bakersfield but they would respond by tying the game up at 2-2 after they defeated Magdaleno and Navarro in a contested 3 set game while duplicating that win as Kaydence Portillo and Isabella Carrasco would also fall short in a 3 set game.

With the score tied at 2-2, it all came down to Soto-Castro and Cortez who found themselves tied 1-1, needing one more win the give Cerritos the victory over Bakersfield.

It was a game that was battled to the end with Soto-Castro and Cortez coming out on top giving the Falcons a 3-2 win over Bakersfield and the Falcons walked out of Long Beach City College victorious.

“It’s a nice little bounce back from last week, these are two really good teams, but they are playing a little cleaner with a lot more confidence and energy,” said Head coach Kari Hammerling.

“We have 8 pairs that are every day competing hard for five spots, and we have some new players in our lineup and I think that’s gonna help keep us fresh,” said Hemmerling.

A huge two victories that the Falcons desperately needed to improve their season record to 6-4 to complete the first half of the season.

The Lady Falcon’s next game will be at LBCC but this time to play against the Vikings themselves on Mar. 1 as this is the start of the final stretch of conference match-ups to finish the season.