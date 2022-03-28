Gun threat causes panic at Cerritos High School

Cerritos High School, home of the dons, has students left in fear after a shooting incident that occurred off campus and a fight that broke out on campus. Students, teachers and parents are worried for their safety- and they believe that the ABCUSD isn’t taking proper actions. Photo credit: Fatima Durrani

Worried parents attended a meeting at the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station to voice their concerns after violent incidents involving fights and gun threats were revealed to be at Cerritos High School.

A live stream on Instagram went viral among the High School’s students of four students showing their faces and another fully masked with a gun in their hand.

Students on social media revealed that the School’s administration, staff and authorities failed to acknowledge the issue by deeming it inaccurate due to ‘lack of credibility.’

The ABC Unified School District Board of Education President, Soo Yoo, explained to parents that they are taking appropriate action and safety measures as a result of the shooting threat.

“Let me assure you that the school and district are taking the necessary steps to ensure student and staff safety,” Yoo said in a released statement.

Yoo mentioned that additional security has been added to Cerritos High School’s campus at all times.

“School administrators, counselors and staff are all visible on campus during passing periods, at snack and lunch, and before and after school,” Yoo said.

Even with updated security and additional safety measures being placed, some students were still left feeling unassured and unsafe which resulted in a protest.

On Friday, about a dozen or more students walked out of their classrooms in protesting against the administration’s response to ensure their safety.

Students walked along the hallways with handwritten and drawn signs to express their disappoint in the ABCUSD’s lack of concern for and efforts to ensure their safety.

“I understand these incidents are disturbing and of grave concern to our community, especially parents and guardians,” assured Yoo. “Our District staff and Board of Education are committed to providing additional resources to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Students, parents and staff continue to protest for better safety conditions throughout the School District and panic as they feel that the ABCUSD has little-to-no regard for acknowledging their community’s concerns.

Several accounts on Instagram and Facebook have been created to speak out against the ABCUSD in the efforts of holding them accountable, and all opinions posted are anonymous (as well as the owner of the account).

Students on social media shared that much of the High School’s staff ignored their panic and concern for safety. Some wrote that a few of their teachers had even offered extra credit to the students who attended class despite their fear.

As a response, the ABCUSD board of education president said that she is confident the district’s staff members are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all individuals, both, on and off the campus.

Many students, parents and staff stated that they are still waiting for a better response to the situation at hand- one where the Cerritos High School administration acknowledges their concerns and takes real action to validate their fear.