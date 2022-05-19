New hot spot for boba lovers of all ages in Norwalk

R&B Tea is located across the street from Cerritos College and hosts a warm set-up for its young audiences. Photo credit: Clarissa Arceo

R&B Tea, 10923 Alondra Blvd., is the newest franchise to open in the city of Norwalk. Following their soft opening, the new hot spot for teens and boba enthusiasts of all ages held the first day of its weekend-long grand opening event on May 12.

From May 12 to May 15, in light of their grand opening, R&B Tea will host a raffle where five (of many) individuals will receive the chance to win one of the three prizes; Each visitor will receive one ticket per drink they purchase.

Prizes include a 50-inch smart TV [one winner], a pair of AirPods Pro [one winner] and 15 free boba beverages [which will go to three winners].

Each day of the opening, the first 25 visitors to purchase a drink at the shop will also receive a key chain resembling clip art of a R&B Tea cup with their logo; A buy one get one free offer is also available until the 15.

“We are so excited to open our location,” an employee for R&B Tea said. “We hope to attract many customers with our big raffle and set-up of the store.”

Upon entering the building, guests are greeted by a sweet, caramel aroma and a smile from hustling employees.

The set-up of the new hot spot serves to appeal to their young audience, being that they are located across the street from Cerritos College, 11110 Alondra Blvd. The room is bright, warm and decorated in a minimalist-like style with a small, fake potted plant at every table.

Bubble tea enjoyers and enthusiasts, or college and high school students looking for a new hangout spot, will find a wide selection of sweet, milky and fruity teas, slushes, milkshakes and coffee beverages to choose from.

All drinks are eligible to be served iced or hot (with the exception of ice-blended drinks like slushes and milkshakes) upon request and topped off with a choice of boba/tapioca pearls, mochi, lychee jelly and more.

Milk teas are all made with non-dairy creamer, and are also able to be customized by sweetness level to the visitor’s request and taste.

Lupita Nunez, political science major at Cerritos College, 19, her sister and boyfriend attended the second day of R&B Tea’s grand opening to try and rate multiple drinks.

“We got five drinks total to try and share. My favorite [of the five] was the strawberry matcha, my sister’s favorite was the oreo chocolate milkshake and my boyfriend’s favorite was the taro,” Nunez said. “I think this place is going to be really popular with students because it’s super cute, and who doesn’t like boba!”

Visitors who follow the store’s Instagram (@rbtea.norwalk) or Facebook, or check in via Yelp, are given an extra 10% off their first purchase all week with proof.

R&B Tea is a specialty tea house with over 800 locations in the U.S. The Norwalk location is open Mon.-Sun. from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Don’t forget to visit R&B Tea by May 15 to partake in their giveaway!