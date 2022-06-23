Downey Goes Green

On Tuesday, June 21 the city of Downey announced its new solar energy installments throughout the city in inviting an environmentally sustainable community.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by Downey council members at the Downey Civic Center to embrace the new solar energy installments throughout the city on the morning of June 21.

About 50 city workers and officials, council members and Downey residents gathered outside the City Library at 10 a.m. to learn about the new improvements and [the] effects they are said to take.

The installments are said to generate 1.61 megawatts of clean, renewable energy for the city’s community and provide a reliable, local source of energy as well as reduce energy costs.

Six locations throughout the city will see solar energy upgrades; Downey City Hall, Downey Police Department, Downey City Library, the Barabara J. Senior Center, the Columbia Space Center and the Downey Theater.

Upgrades include roof-mounted solar photo panels, solar canopies and battery energy storage.

Long-term benefits consist of net energy metering, shade during the day and lighting at night (by the panels); The city is [also] said to see more than $10 million in energy cost savings within the next 25 years.

Councilmember Mario Trujillo, Former Mayor Claudia Frometa and Mayor Pro Tempore Catherine Alvarez took front-row seats at the event with Senator Bob Archuletta’s secretary and a representative for Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard.

At the start of the ceremony, speeches were given by various spokespersons and a certificate of congressional recognition was awarded to the city by Roybal-Allard’s representative.

“Please accept this award in celebration of [the] completion of your solar energy improvements project … an appreciation for your outstanding commitment to providing clean and renewable energy,” Roybal-Allard’s representative said.

“Thank you for making Downey an even greater city,” the representative added.

The following spokesperson noted that the event was being held on the first day of summer, which happens to be the longest day of the year.

“We’ve been working on these installments for the past three years,” one spokesperson said.

That same spokesperson said, “After a long and hard process, we opted for these certain installments because it would benefit the city and its community for years and years to come.”

Frometa said she feels moved by the city’s endeavors to create a sustainable and environmentally-friendly community.

“When have gas prices going through the roof and battle tremendous climate change we need to strive to be environmentally sustainable and replenishable,” Frometa said.

Frometa added, “And it is my pleasure to be able to stand up here with my colleagues and be a part of something that is doing just that.”

Three informational display monitors are placed throughout the city to allow the community to visit and view real-time tracking of solar energy production, consumption and energy-saving.

The monitors will also show the environmental benefits that Downey has installed throughout the city.