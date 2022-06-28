Downey artist makes debut at Stay Gallery

The Experimental Phase, a solo art exhibition, was hosted at the Stay Gallery in Downey on Friday by local resident and artist.

A local artist, who goes by the name of Rhyeseyes, made her debut [selling artwork] with a one-day art exhibit featuring live music and stand-up comedy at the Stay Gallery in Downey on Friday, June 24.

From 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests were invited to the Stay Gallery’s studio, 11140 Downey Ave., to experience and purchase the creative’s artwork as well as the live music by a local DJ and stand-up comedy by Cheaper Than Therapy comedy show.

Rhyeseyes, also known as Jazzmine Caron, 23, shared that her love for art began when she was in high school.

“I want to say I started painting in 2014, when I was in high school,” Caron said.

Caron added, “Although, the pandemic is what really drove me to take it [art] more seriously as it gave me something to do while we were in lockdown and all these things were happening.”

Rhyeseyes said that she decided to collaborate with the Stay Gallery because she grew up in Downey.

“I’ve lived here, in the city of Downey, all my life. I grew up walking down these streets, I went to school right down the street and I love it here,” Rhyeseyes said.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. live music was provided by DJ Mictlan as guests chatted and experienced the exhibit.

Cheaper Than Therapy by Alex Caron and other comedians performed live, stand-up comedy from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Inside the Stay Gallery, Rhyeseyes’s artwork filled the walls amidst price tags, small descriptions of the work and names leading to a physical, paper-mache display of a mushroom garden in front of a table with paper and art supplies inviting guests to create art.

Towards the back of the studio, a wall projecting videos of Caron and her family and friends sat above a corner selling smaller prints of Rhyeseyes’s work, DJ Mictlan and a bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Throughout the night, Caron ran around the studio greeting her guests with a smile and a camera in her hand, taking pictures with and of each group of people who walked through the front door.

Caron said that she enjoys events, whether she is attending or hosting, because she gets to be near the ones she loves.

“I decided to have this exhibit not only because I wanted to get my art out there and brand myself but because I love being surrounded by the people I love,” Caron said.

“It’s important to me to have my friends and family here to be a part of something that’s important and special to me,” Rhyeseyes said.

Caron shared that she plans on hosting future exhibits, submitting her work to different art galleries, expanding her network and potentially sparking change with her art.

Rhyeseyes said, “A lot of my work is based on women’s rights- freedom to do what we want, freedom of choice- and LGBTQ+, queer rights. It’s important that we keep queer spaces safe and alive.”

Maria Arozco, an art major attending USC and lives in Downey, talked about how inspiring Rhyeseyes’ work is.

“It’s really inspiring to see someone my age here in Downey doing something they love and putting effort into expanding their work,” Arozco said, “It’s very encouraging and makes me want to invest more in myself and in my passion.”

The Stay Gallery is a community-led art gallery and creative space located in the heart of Downtown Downey and has been operating since 2010.

They invite local artists to access their space for visibility through exhibitions and experiences and occasionally host workshops.