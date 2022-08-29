Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert

The tribute band performs “24K Magic” for the Norwalk community while the audience dances to the music.

The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue.

Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.

Visitors of all ages were able to participate to play a free throw basketball game and ride a mechanical bull.

Different types of food were being sold such as tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, churros with ice cream, Chick-fil-a and hamburgers.

“We always are supportive for small local vendors,” Recreation leader, Wendy Sahagun, said, “We also have people selling slime or like crystals. We also have a mechanical bull.”

At the event’s start, other music was played because the tribute band started around 7 p.m. They played different songs such as “24k Magic,” and “Versace on the Floor.”

The Bruno Mars tribute band consisted of five members who tour across the states tributing Bruno Mars.

The tribute band was hired by a supervisor, who looks over YouTube and gets in contact with musicians.

This was the second time Norwalk hosted a Friday night concert since COVID-19 and according to the recreation leader, the first event was a month ago.

The visitors enjoyed this community event, especially after COVID-19. Many families were able to spend time together and enjoy the music while buying food and souvenirs from the vendors.

“I think it’s great. We were in the house doing nothing,” said a Norwalk resident, ” Over here, you just have an opportunity to come and enjoy yourself.”

The Norwalk resident said that she enjoyed the music, even danced to the music, and enjoyed seeing everyone in the event happy.

Many families were able to spend time with each other and enjoy the music and the activities that the event had.

The recreation leaders of Norwalk wanted everyone to feel like they can finally get back to normal from COVID-19 and feel connected.

“I feel like Norwalk has always been a community that’s connected together since we have different ethnicities,” said the recreation leader.

“We just want everyone to have fun and be free from everything else that’s happening in the world,” said Sahagun.

For more updates on any community events in Norwalk, check out their Instagram page and visit their upcoming events!

To learn more about the Bruno Mars tribute and want to show up to their events, look at their website and Instagram for more information.