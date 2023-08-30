City transit faces uncertain future

Dozens of community members voiced concerns about the future of Cerritos on Wheels and Dial-A-Ride during a series of workshops on Aug. 29 and 30.

Ways forward proposed by the city at these workshops include cutting either one or both of these programs or maintaining them with some modifications.

The potential changes could include an increase in rider fares, a further reduction in operation hours, further coverage of operations costs by the city, or making the service exclusive to weekdays.

The meetings, as well as the online survey on the matter, were conducted by Moore & Associates consulting services.

The overall results of the meetings will be compiled in a report that will be submitted to the city council at a yet undisclosed time during late winter that is intended to result in official action.

The COW bus is a fixed route transit service that advertises a 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. route but saw those times paired down to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have yet to return to a pre-COVID schedule and currently charge $0.50 for a fare and runs every day except Sunday.

Dial-A-ride is a senior-minded service that acts as a personalized Uber or Lyft for the elderly of Cerritos. It currently charges $1 for a ride.

Plans to alter these programs come as a result of the sharp downturn in ridership that has not significantly increased since the days of stay-at-home ordinances.

The city is considering potential vast changes to each program as a result of a downturn in usage that has not yet significantly recovered from the days of stay-at-home ordinances.

Workshop leader and firm namesake Jim Moore had proposed several alternatives to residents who could potentially be affected by altering the programs.

“Citizens could take advantage of the other transit systems serving Cerritos such as Access Services, or Long Beach transit, OCTA,” said Moore, “Overall Cerritos is a very transit-rich community.”

While many Cerritos residents have been frustrated by the shortcomings of the Cerritos on wheels, they are still hesitant to see it go.

Cerritos College resident Pamela Sztyblewsky, one of Cerritos College’s older American students, has already seen obstacles to obtaining her computer science degree raised by current COW shortcomings and the weather.

“I had to drop a class that would be at five o’clock because I would have no way of getting around,” said Sztyblewsky, “Except a bike, which is just not reasonable in this heat.”

Others are not as hesitant to alter the service, as resident David Pileman believes that COW funds could better serve the city if they were invested elsewhere.

“The bridge on Del Amo avenue and the renovation on Del Amo […],” said Pileman “We could spend the money on that.”

Though plenty of points were argued at the workshops, any progress is still a ways away.

Moore and Associates are currently cataloging the public opinion of the workshops and intend to make those feelings known to the city council in the coming months.

“Right now we are cultivating public feelings on the matter…,” said Mariel Angeles, an analyst for Moore and Associates, “We will then provide a report on our findings to the city council… we will continue to be transparent.”

The council will receive the report and decide on the programs in late winter.